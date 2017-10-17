PREVIEW: Peterborough Sports seek rare success in Stamford, speedy revenge mission for Yaxley

Have your say

Peterborough Sports attempt to become the first team to win at Stamford AFC this season tonight (October 17).

The local rivals clash in an Evo Stik League Cup tie at the Zeeco Stadium (7.45pm). Stamford will start favourites as they stand eight places and four points ahead of Sports in the Division One South table.

Action from Stamford AFC and Peterborough Sports (blue) at the Zeeco Stadium in August.

But Sports celebrated a welcome 5-1 win over Romulus on Saturday (October 14), a result that lifted them six places. The teams drew their league game at the same venue 1-1 in August.

Spalding are also in League Cup action. They host Division One South strugglers Gresley.

Yaxley can gain quick revenge for a shock United Counties Premier Division home defeat at the hands of Harborough Town on Saturday as they face the same opponents at In2itive Park in a League Cup tie tonight.

There’s also League Cup action for March Town United who tackle Eastern Counties rivals King’s Lynn Town Reserves at the GER.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 17

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

League Cup: Spalding Utd v Gresley FC, Stamford v Peterborough Sports.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup: Yaxley v Harborough Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

KO Cup: March Town United v King’s Lynn Town Res.

Wednesday, October 18

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final: Holbeach United v Deeping Rangers.

Hinchingbrooke Cup: Oakham United v Peterborough Northern Star.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Sports Res v Thorney.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

KO Cup: Wisbech St Mary v Downham Town.