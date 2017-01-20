PREVIEW: Peterborough Sports on course for rapid century

Peterborough Sports chase their 100th United Counties Premier Division goal of the season at lowly Oadby Town tomorrow (January 21).

The city side’s impressive 4-1 win at home to title rivals Deeping Rangers last weekend (January 14) took them to 97 goals from just 26 matches.

Action from Spalding United's defeat at the hands of leaders Shaw Lane last weekend. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Sports should at least maintain their seven point lead at the top of the table by winning at Oadby and it would be a surprise if they didn’t score at least three times. Yaxley stuck six past Oadby in a League Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

Deeping, who dropped to third place following their defeat at Sports, are at home to improving Cogenhoe United on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Yaxley, who have kept clean sheets in each of their last three wins, host Newport Pagnell.

Spalding United should be able to consolidate second place in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division when travelling to lowly Rugby Town.

Stamford AFC, whose manager Graham Drury admitted to being ‘gobsmacked’ by his side’s slump from 3-0 up to 4-2 down at Market Draton last weekend, host mid-table Bedworth United.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 21

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Rugby Town v Spalding, Stamford v Bedworth Utd.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers v Cogenhoe United, Eynesbury Rovers v Holbeach United, Huntingdon Town v Leicester Nirvana, Oadby Town v Peterborough Sports, Wellingborough Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Wisbech Town v Northampton Sileby Rangers, Yaxley v Newport Pagnell Town.

Division One

Blackstones v Buckingham Town, Daventry Town v Bourne Town.

THURLOW NUNN EAST LEAGUE

Division One

March Town United v Diss Town