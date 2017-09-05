PREVIEW: Peterborough Sports host league leaders, big UCL derby at Deeping, Star entertain title fancies

There’s a cracker of a Evo Stik contest at PSL tonight (September 5) as unbeaten Peterborough Sports host Northern Premier Division One South leaders Cleethorpes (7.45pm).

The clubs are both revelling in their first experience of step four football. Cleethorpes have won all four of their league games, while Sports have won both both their home games so far and have toughed out two draws on the road.

Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) and Deeping Rangers are in action tonight.

Cleethorpes enjoyed a similar season to Sports last season, dominating their division to win promotion, but tonight’s visitors also showed their pedigree by reaching the FA Vase final at Wembley, where they lost to South Shields.

Sports are protecting an unbeaten 30-game run of league matches stretching back to their title-winning campaign in the UCL Premier Division. They will take heart from a plucky 4-3 FA Cup defeat at home to Stafford Rangers at the weekend.

Deeping Rangers remain in the FA Cup and have a terrific second qualifying round tie at home to Kidderminster Harriers to look forward to on September 16.

But they must forget about the Cup and make sure they are focused on a very tough United Counties Premier Division match at home to Holbeach United tonight.

The Tigers, who were knocked out of the Cup in controversial fashion at Grantham at the weekend, have made such a strong start to their Premier Division campaign boss Seb Hayes was named as manager-of-the month for August.

Holbeach are second in the table, eight places and six points ahead of Deeping who have a game in hand.

Peterborough Northern Star have a tough game against title favourites Eynesbury at Chestnut Avenue and Wisbech host Boston Town, while Yaxley travel to Cogenhoe.

March Town are in Thurlow Nunn Division One action at home to Needham Market Reserves tomorrow.

FIXTURES:

Tuesday September 5

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports v Cleethorpes Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United v Yaxley, Deeping Rangers v Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star v Eynesbury Rovers, Wisbech Town v Boston Town.

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Huntingdon Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Needham Market Res.