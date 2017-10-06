PREVIEW: Peterborough Sports break new ground again, Peterborough Northern Star chase senior citizen support on non-league day

Peterborough Sports play the first FA Trophy match in the club’s history tomorrow (October 7), and it’s a tough one.

The city side travel to Evo Stik Division One South rivals Basford United, a team unbeaten in their opening 10 league games.

Star Peterborough Sports player Josh Moreman (blue) in action. Photo: James Richardson.

Basford secured win number eight at Spalding on Tuesday to maintain second place in the table. They are 16 places and 13 points ahead of Sports.

There’s another all-Division One South tie at the Zeeco Stadium tomorrow when Stamford AFC entertain fellow mid-table side Loughborough Dynamo (3pm).

Innovative Peterborough Northern Star are celebrating ‘non-league day’ by offering free admission to senior citizens to their United Counties Premier Division game against Rothwell Corinthians at the Branch Bros Stadium on Chestnut Avenue tomorrow (3pm).

Non-league day is a designated date in the calendar (always during an international weekend when there are no Premier League or Championship fixtures) when semi-pro clubs are encouraged to attract more fans to their matches.

Star’s offer also includes a free tea/coffee for their senior supporters.

Division One leaders Blackstones are at home to Olney Town.

Saturday, October 7

FA TROPHY

Preliminary Round: Basford United v Peterborough Sports, Stamford v Loughborough Dynamo.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Kirby Muxloe, Northampton ON Chenecks v Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star v Rothwell Corinthians, Wellingborough Town v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Olney Town, Huntingdon Town v Lutterworth Athletic, Lutterworth Town v Bourne Town, Pinchbeck United v Stewarts & Lloyds.