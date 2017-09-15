PREVIEW: Peterborough Sports are fit and raring to go again

Peterborough Sports seek a first win in four matches in Division One South of the Evo Stik League tomorrow (September 16, 3pm).

It won’t be easy though as losing play-off semi-finalists from last season Stocksbridge Park Steels provide the opposition at PSL.

Sports have done well to find their way to mid-table having suffered an early-season injury crisis. Most of the key men are expected back tomorrow.

Spalding are chasing a third straight win at this level when travelling to Leek Town, while struggling Stamford AFC host Romulus.

Deeping Rangers are in FA Cup action at home to Kidderminster Harriers of National League North tomorrow (12.30pm).

Peterborough Northern Star have a home game in the United Counties Premier League against Sileby Rangers (3pm).

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 16

FA Cup

Second Round Qualifying: Deeping Rangers v Kidderminster Harriers.

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Leek Town v Spalding Utd, Peterborough Sports v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stamford v Romulus.

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach v Wellingborough Whitworth, Peterborough Northern Star v Northampton Sileby Rangers, Rothwell Corinthians v Wisbech Town, St Andrews v Yaxley.

Division One: Blackstones v Oakham, Bourne v Long Buckby, Huntingdon v Raunds Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Halstead Town.