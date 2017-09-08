PREVIEW: New boss for Fenmen, Deeping ignoring glamour FA Cup tie, Sports’ adventure continues in Sheffield

Wisbech Town have a new manager in the dug out for their United Counties Premier Division clash with St Andrews tomorrow (September 9).

Gary Setchell has returned to the club seven-and-a-half years after leaving them to manage King’s Lynn Town.

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode.

Setchell replaces Dick Creasey who resigned after a midweek home defeat at the hands of Boston Town left the club in the bottom half of the table.

Deeping Rangers (at Sileby) and Yaxley (at Desborough) are also in Premier Division action tomorrow with the former’s boss Michael Goode keen for his side to put next weekend’s FA Cup tie at home to Kidderminster to the back of their mind. There is added juice to that second qualifying tie as the BBC have selected it for live streaming (September 16, 12.30pm kick off).

Goode said: “We are all excited by the draw which is undoubtedly a great one for the club. All you want at this stage of the competition is a home game against higher level opposition, but we won’t be making the numbers up. We will believe we can win, but first of all we need to get three points at Sileby.”

Peterborough Sports’ Evo Stik League adventure takes them to FC Sheffield tomorrow when Jimmy Dean’s boys will be hoping to bounce back from successive defeats, including a first Division One South reverse at home to league leaders Cleethorpes on Tuesday (September 5).

Sheffield have yet to win this season, but have drawn four of their five matches.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Loughborough Dynamo v Stamford, Sheffield FC v Peterborough Sports, Spalding Utd v Bedworth Utd.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Desborough Town v Yaxley, Northampton Sileby Rangers v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town v St Andrews.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Norwich United Reserves v Wisbech St Mary.