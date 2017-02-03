PREVIEW: In-form Tulips will cope with the pressure, out-of-form Star trip to FA Vase heroes

Spalding United manager Dave Frecklington is confident his side can cope with the pressure of a promotion push from Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League.

The Tulips are second behind runaway leaders Shaw Lane. Only one team is automatically promoted with the next four entering the end-of-season play-offs for the second promotion spot.

Avelino Vieira (right) scored his 100th goal for Peterborough Sports last weekend.

Spalding currently have a 10-point buffer between them ane the team in sixth place, but they face two tricky away games in the next few days with a trip to play-off chasing Leek tomorrow (February 4) followed by a game at Carlton, a team battling against relegation, on Tuesday (February 7).

Tulips boss Frecklington said: “It’s a massive week ahead for us. Both away games will eb very tough, but if we keep our current form going I’m confident we can will keep the good results coming.”

Spalding have kept seven clean sheets in their last 11 matches.

It’s been a frustrating season at this level for Stamford AFC. They appear to have little to play for, but their manager Graham Drury is adamant he won’t let the season just fizzle out.

Conor Murphy (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star is chased by David Burton-Jones of Deeping Rangers in last weekend's United Counties Premier Division match. Photo: Tim Gates.

The Daniels have a Sunday (February 5) fixture this weekend, away to bottom club Northwich Victoria.

Peterborough Sports take their eight-point lead at the top of the United Counties Premier Division to improving Cogenhoe tomorrow. Cogenhoe ended Yaxley’s run of six wins in a row last weekend (January 28).

Second-placed Deeping Rangers are well placed to take advantage of any Sports’ slip-up as they host bottom club Huntingdon tomorrow (3pm). Peterborough Northern Star seek a first win in nine matches at FA Vase quarter-finalists Newport Pagnell.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 4

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Leek Town v Spalding Utd..

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Peterborough Sports, Deeping Rangers v Huntingdon, Kirby Muxloe v Wisbech Town, Newport Pagnell Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Oadby Town v Holbeach, Yaxley v Harborough Town.

Division One: Wellingborough Whitworth v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EAST LEAGUE

Division One: Coggeshall Town v Wisbech St Mary, Woodbridge Town v March Town United.

Sunday, February 5

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Northwich Victoria v Stamford.