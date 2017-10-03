PREVIEW: In-form sides clash at In2itive Park, Stones can go top, big game at Spalding

Match of the day in the United Counties Premier Division takes place at In2itive Park when in-form sies Yaxley and Wisbech clash (October 3, 7.45pm).

Yaxley have won their last six matches in all competitions, while Wisbech have won all four games played under new boss Gary Setchell.

Peterborough Northern Star's Craig Rook (right) and Christian Gordon (left) in action at Leicester Nirvana. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Deeping Rangers will try and close the gap on the leading pack tonight, but they won’t find it easy at Desborough and Peterborough Northern Star travel to Boston Town seeking just a third win of the Premier Division season. Star were crushed 7-2 at high-flying Leicester Nirvana on Saturday (September 30).

Blackstones will go top of Division One on goal difference if they win at rock bottom Stewart & Lloyds. The hosts have lost all nine of their fixtures this season.

Former Posh player Gareth Jelleyman turned out for Stones in a 3-0 win over Lutterworth on Saturday, but he’s not expected to play regularly.

Improving Bourne entertain Harrowby this evening.

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) v Gresley at the weekend. Photo: James Richardson.

Peterborough Sports’ Evo Stik League adventure takes them to Loughborough Dynamo, while sixth-placed Spalding have a tough home match with second-placed Basford United and Stamford are at bottom club Gresley who drew at Sports last Saturday.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 3

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Divsion One South: Gresley v Stamford, Loughborough Dynamo v Peterborough Sports, Spalding Utd v Basford Utd.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Desborough Town v Deeping Rangers, Yaxley v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Bourne Town v Harrowby United, Stewarts & Lloyds v Blackstones.

Wednesday, October 4

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

First Round: Pinchbeck United v Sleaford Town.