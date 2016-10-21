PREVIEW: Goal-kings in Vase action, Daniels to concentrate on the league

If goals are your thing then Peterborough Sports and Leisure Club (PSL) should be your destination tomorrow (October 22, 3pm).

United Counties Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports were feted nationally last weekend after winning a top-flight game at Kirby Muxloe 12-2 last weekend.

That result propelled them to the top of the scoring charts nationally for teams operating at step five level. They shared top spot with 55 goals with South Shields FC, but Sports added two more in a midweek win against Holbeach.

Sports are in first round FA Vase action tomorrow and the players of visitors Swaffham could be forgiven for a sleepless night. Swaffham are currently next to bottom of Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One with just one win from 13 matches and Sports knocked the leaders of that competition, Mildenhall, out in the previous round.

Other Premier Division sides Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star and Yaxley are also in FA Vase tomorrow. Holbeach visit Coventry Copsewood, Star host Watford-based Sun Sports and Yaxley have a tough home game with Stanway Rovers, the team currently second in the Eastern Counties Premier Division.

Stamford manager Graham Drury is demanding his FA Cup heroes transfer the form that’s seen them reach the first round of the FA Cup for the first time into their Northern Premier Division One South clash at home to Chasetown tomorrow.

The Daniels are 20th in a 22-team league, but have many games in hand thanks to their FA Cup exploits.

“We have got some tough games coming up and we have got to try and concentrate on the league a bit.

“We have played more FA Cup games than we have league games, which is barmy. But if we win all our games in hand we go second in the league so we have to concentrate on getting three points on Saturday.”

Spalding lost top last weekend after losing for the first time this season. They should be able to bounce back at lowly Sheffield FC tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 22

FA VASE

First round: Coventry Copsewood v Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star v Sun Sports, Peterborough Sports v Swaffham, Yaxley v Stanway Rovers.

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South: Sheffield FC v Spalding United, Stamford AFC v Chasetown.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town v Huntingdon Town, Cogenhoe United v Wisbech Town, Deeping Rangers v Oadby Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Olney Town, Bourne Town v Potton United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: AFC Sudbury v Wisbech St Nary, March Town United v Woodbridge Town