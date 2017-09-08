PREVIEW: Giant leap into the unknown for leading Peterborough League side

Netherton United take a step into the unknown tomorrow (September 9) when competing in the FA Vase for the first time.

The leading Peterborough Premier Division club travel to Potton United of the United Counties First Division in a first qualifying round tie.

“It’s important for the club’s progression that we were in the FA Vase as, should we gain promotion, it would enable us to play in the FA Cup the following year,” Netherton boss Jon Harrison stated.

“It’s a game all the players and committee are really looking forward to experiencing.

“It is going to be a very tough fixture though as they have already beaten two teams from a higher level in the FA Cup and also beat Wisbech too in the UCL Cup.”

Netherton will be without key men Mark Baines, Tommy Randall, Michael Fox and Dwayne Rankin.

Pinchbeck also take part in the FA Vase for the first time. They host local rivals Holbeach United tonight (September 8) at Spalding United FC.

There’s also an FA Vase derby tomorrow when March host Peterborough Northern Star. Bourne (home to Harborough) and Blackstones (away to Histon) are also in FA Vase action.

Netherton are unbeaten in the Peterborough Premier Division as are leaders Moulton Harrox, but both will be keeping a close eye on Stamford Lions who have won five games in a row to move up to third place.

Lions finished last season strongly so their form this time around shouldn’t have come as too big a surprise.

The first two goals of the season for Rob Forster, a double from Tom Edwards and a Luke Ball strike sealed a 5-2 win at AFC Stanground Sports last weekend. The final two goals arrived after Lions’ midfielder Neil Speck was dismissed midway through the second half.

Lions have a tough Lincs Junior Cup tie at Skegness United tomorrow.

Harrox are in President’s Shield action at Langtoft.

FIXTURES

Friday, September 8

FA VASE

Pinchbeck United v Holbeach United

Saturday September 9

FA VASE

First Round Qualifying: Bourne Town v Harborough Town, March Town United v Peterborough Northern Star, Fakenham Town v Huntingdon Town, Histon v Blackstones, Potton United v Netherton United.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

President’s Shield: AFC Stanground Sports v Thorney, Deeping Rangers Res v Sawtry, Ketton v ICA Sports, Langtoft United v Moulton Harrox, Peterborough Sports Res v Leverington Sports, Warboys Town v Holbeach United Res.

Lincs Junior Cup: Appleby Frodingham v Sutton Bridge United, Skegness United v Stamford Lions, Crowland Town v North Thoresby, Long Sutton Athletic v Fishtoft.