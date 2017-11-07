PREVIEW: Deeping looking up, county cup action for Peterborough Sports and Northern Star

Have your say

Deeping Rangers could move up to second in the United Counties Premier Division with a win over Boston Town at the Haydon Whitham Stadium tonight (November 7).

Three points for Deeping and defeat for Newport Pagnell at Desborough would move Michael Goode’s men up two places.

Zak Munton scores for Peterborough Northern Star against St Andrews at the weekend. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Blackstones would consolidate third place in Division One with a win at mid-table Harrowby United.

There’s county cup action for Peterborough Sports and Peterborough Northern Star with the former hot favourites to see off lower level Cogenhoe in a Senior Cup quarter final at PSL.

Star have a much tougher task at Brackley Town in the last eight of the

same competition.

Title hopefuls Wisbech Town and Holbeach United are in UCL Premier Division action tomorrow (November 8).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 7

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Northants Senior Cup quarter-final: Peterborough Sports v Cogenhoe.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Boston Town.

Division One: Harrowby United v Blackstones.

Northants Senior Cup quarter-final: Brackley Town v Peterborough Northern Star.

Hunts Senior Cup quarter-final: St Ives Town v Huntingdon Town.

Wednesday, November 8

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Eynesbury Rovers, Sleaford Town v Wisbech Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: King’s Lynn Town Res v March Town United.