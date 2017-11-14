PREVIEW: Deeping have an eye on top spot, Yaxley seek another Furnell boost, Star looking to bounce back, in-form Bourne can shoot up the table, Fenmen concede county cup tie

Deeping Rangers will have their eyes on top spot in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Michael Goode’s men have a tricky game at Eynesbury Rovers, but a win could propel them to first place, although that would require a shock home defeat for leaders Newport Pagnell at home to Harborough Town and a slip up by second-placed Leicester Nirvana at lowly Sileby Rangers.

Pagnell are currently three points clear of third-placed Deeping.

Yaxley seek a second win on the spin under caretaker manager Andy Furnell at Rothwell Corinthians tonight. Peterborough Northern Star, who lost at Yaxley in the FA Vase last weekend, host Boston Town at the Branch Bros Stadium.

Bourne are unbeaten in their last six Division One matches and will jump up five places to sixth win a win at Harrowby United tonight.

March Town United have been struggling in the Eastern Counties League lately, but they have an attractive home quarter final against a Cambridge United development team in the Cambs Invitation Cup.

Wisbech have conceded their quarter final against Soham Town Rangers due to a long unavailability list. The Fenmen currently have no reserve or youth team

FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 14

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Eynesbury Rovers v Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star v Boston Town, Rothwell Corinthians v Yaxley.

Division One

Harrowby v Bourne

CAMBS INVITATION CUP

Quarter finals

March Town UInited v Cambridge United Development.