PREVIEW: Deeping delight ahead of tough Cuckoos clash, difficult start for new Tulips boss

Deeping Rangers are set to celebrate a super season, but manager Michael Goode is keeping everyone’s feet firmly on the ground.

Ahead of their mouth-watering United Counties Premier Division match with Yaxley at the Haydon Whitham Stadium tomorrow (February 18, 3pm), Deeping are second in the league, through to the final of a Lincs County Cup and in the semi-final of the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

Deeping Rangers (claret) have already won at Yaxley in the United Counties Premier Division.

“If you’d told me at the start of the season that’s where we’d be in February I’d have been delighted,” Goode stated. “But we set targets in the second half of last season and promptly fell away badly so we are just concentrating on winning as many games as possible and seeing where we end up.

“We’re playing good football, we are defending superbly and if we do that we will always have a great chance of winning as we have goals coming from all over the team.

“We didn’t play last weekend which was a shame as we’ve been on a roll since losing to (league leaders) Peterborough Sports, but results went well for us elsewhere and we’ve now had a good rest ahead of a tough game.

“I went to watch Yaxley win their cup semi-final last weekend and they have a top quality squad. We beat them earlier in the season and it should be another good game of football on Saturday.”

Action from Yaxley v Deeping Rangers at In2itive Park earlier this season.

Deeping will be without in-form winger Jason Kilbride.

Deeping are unlikely to close the nine-point gap to Peterborough Sports tomorrow as the leaders are at rock-bottom Huntingdon Town.

Peterborough Northern Star have a tough game at Sileby.

There couldn’t be a tougher start for new Spalding United manager Chris Rawlinson who replaced Dave Frecklington earlier this week.

Rawlinson is fortunate to inherit a team second in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League, but unfortunate his first game is at clear leaders Shaw Lane.

Stamford AFC host fellow strugglers Markey Drayton Town.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 18

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Shaw Lane v Spalding United, Stamford v Market Drayton Town .

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Yaxley, Huntingdon Town v Peterborough Sports, Kirby Muxloe v Holbeach United, Northampton Sileby Rangers v Peterborough Northern Star, Rothwell Corinthians v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Potton United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Cornard United v Wisbech St Mary, March Town United v Whitton United.