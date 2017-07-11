PREVIEW: Daniels out to topple League Two side again

Stamford AFC chase a second successive summer victory over League Two side Grimsby in a Lincs Cup tie at the Zeeco Stadium tonight (July 11, 7pm).

The Daniels beat the Mariners 2-1 in a quarter-final tie last year, although manager Graham Drury’s priority this evening is not necessarily to win the game.

Danny Draper is back at Stamford AFC.

Drury said: “I will have six or eight of the new players in tonight’s line up. It is important to get a look at these. We can only name 18 and I have a group of 24 at the moment.

“Six lads will be disappointed but that doesn’t mean they are out of my plans. If we get through they will play against Scunthorpe on Thursday (July 13) and if not they will play against King’s Lynn on Saturday (July 15).

“Tonight will be about getting minutes into players and we have the chance to have a run out against a very good side. We beat them last year and it would be great to do that again. It will hopefully be a good day for the fans and a good crowd.

“It has been a difficult close season with the silly money being brandished about by other clubs but that is how football is going. It isn’t about splashing big bucks it is about the right blend.”

Of those new faces Stamford fans can expect to see Dan Haystead, Jak Jeys, Ashley Robinson, Danny Draper, Mike Armstrong, Hayden Goddard, Rob Morgan and Ben George.

Stamford have lost last year’s top scorer Grant Ryan, Laurie Wilson and Sam Donkin since the end if last season.

Spalding United play a Lincs Cup tie at Grantham on Friday.

JULY 11 FRIENDLIES

Bourne Town v Spalding United Under 21s; Yaxley v Soham Town; Holbeach United v Peterborough Sports.