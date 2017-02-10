PREVIEW: Cuckoos’ last chance for honours, tough games for Peterborough Sports and Deeping, new signing for Tulips

Yaxley have enjoyed a decent season, but their last chance for honours is the United Counties League Cup.

It’s semi-final day at In2uitive Park tomorrow (February 11, 3pm) when the Cuckoos will start favourites to beat lower level Olney Town.

Jenk Acar (left) has returned to Spalding United.

But Yaxley boss Brett Whaley insists his side will not suffer from complacency against a side who have already beaten Premier Division big hitters Eynesbury and Holbeach United in the competition.

“Olney are a good side made up of ex-Premier Division players,” Whaley said. “I’m sure they will be confident because of their results in previous rounds, but we feel we are a match for anyone, especially at home.

“We want to finish strongly in the league, but this is our only chance of silverware this season and one of my main aims when I came back to the club was to win trophies.”

Yaxley warmed up for the semi-final with a 4-2 Premier Division home win over Harborough Town last weekend. Top scorer Dan Cotton cracked a hat-trick with Stuart Wall also on target.

Jason Kilbride (right) scored a county cup semi-final winning goal for Deeping Rangers against Boston Town.

Desborough host Wisbech Town in an all Premier Division semi-final on March 4.

Deeping Rangers are already through to a cup final after overcoming Boston Town in the semi-final of the Lincs Senior Trophy on Tuesday.

Scott Mooney and Jason Kilbride scored the goals in a 2-1 win. They will tackle Cleethorpes Town in the final at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank ground.

Second-placed Deeping have a tough UCL Premier Division game at fourth-placed Desborough Town tomorrow.

Leaders Peterborough Sports host a strong Sileby Rangers outfit.

Second-placed Spalding United, who suffered a shock defeat at Carlton in midweek, will try and get their promotion push from Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League by beating Romulus at the Sir Halley Stewart Field tomorrow.

Brad Baraclough has left Spalding, but the club have re-signed Jenk Acar on loan from Lincoln City.

Struggling Stamford AFC are at Carlton.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 11

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Carlton Town v Stamford, Spalding United v Romulus.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Desborough Town v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United v Cogenhoe United, Huntingdon Town v Rothwell Corinthians, Peterborough Northern Star v Sleaford Town, Peterborough Sports v Northampton Sileby Rangers, Wisbech Town v Leicester Nirvana.

League Cup

Semi-final

Yaxley v Olney Town.

Division One

Bourne Town v Oakham United, Woodford United v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One

King’s Lynn Town Res v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Team Bury.