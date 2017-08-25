PREVIEW: Class and character keeping injury-hit Peterborough Sports on course

Proud boss Jimmy Dean has hailed the character of his Peterborough Sports side following FA Cup progress.

Sports were staring at elimination when a goal and two men down at Eynesbury Rovers in a preliminary round tie last Saturday (August 19).

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean.

But substitute Jamie Graham coolly converted a stoppage time penalty for a side who had seen full-back Ash Robinson and centre-back David Femiola sent-off.

That set up a Tuesday replay (August 22) in which injury-ravaged Sports beat their lower-level opponents 2-0 thanks to spectacular late strikes from Josh Moreman and Rogan McGeorge.

Dean said: “I’ve never known a bunch of players to keep digging deep and finding more.

“We had seven missing on Saturday, then had four out for the replay in which we picked up another three injuries.

“We’ve had to be hugely resourceful. We’re asking boys to do jobs they’re not used to doing - and they’re doing them so well

“Eynesbury were the better side on Saturday and when we went down to nine men, I was just hoping we didn’t get beaten heavily.

“But the boys showed brilliant character to stick at it and find a way to get themselves level and set up a replay.

“We were comfortably the better team on Tuesday and scored two excellent goals late on to get through.”

Dean has also issued a public thank-you to local football fans with attendances of 192 and 218 seen at their two home fixtures so far this season.

He is hopeful of another big turnout on Saturday when unbeaten Sports entertain Bedworth United in Evo-Stik Division One South.

That is swiftly followed by a mouth-watering derby trip to Stamford AFC on Bank Holiday Monday.

“We’re thrilled with the two home attendances so far,” added Dean. “We were getting 40s and 50s a couple of years ago and it’s brilliant that people are coming out to support us.

“We’ll look to keep the good start going against Bedworth and we’re all looking forward to the trip to Stamford.

“Being involved in games like that - against a great club at a good level - has been our motivation.”

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday August 26

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Newcastle Town v Spalding United, Peterborough Sports v Bedworth United, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Stamford.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup: Deeping Rangers v Cogenhoe United, Wisbech Town v Potton United, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Blackstones.

Premier Division: Oadby Town Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star v Desborough Town, Yaxley v Northampton ON Chenecks.

Division One: Bourne Town v Lutterworth Town, Huntingdon Town v Buckingham Town, Pinchbeck United v Rushden and Higham United

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Diss Town v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Cornard United.

Monday August 28

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Spalding United v Cleethorpes Town, Stamford v Peterborough Sports.