PREVIEW: Big games for high fliers Deeping Rangers and Spalding United

Deeping Rangers are in Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final action tonight (February 7, 7.45pm kick off) when they host United Counties Premier Division rivals Boston Town at Outgang Road.

On paper it looks a banker win for a team unbeaten at home in the league this season. Deeping are second in the top-flight, 18 places and 50 points clear of Boston.

Deeping Rangers skipper David Burton-Jones.

But tonight’s visitors are in decent form. They knocked Holbeach United out in the quarter-final of this competition and are unbeaten in their last three Premier Division outings.

Deeping welcome back deadly strikers Scott Coupland and Scott Mooney who missed Saturday’s (February 4) 8-0 rout of bottom club Huntingdon because of injury and suspension respectively.

“It’s a tough game, but we back ourselves at home,” Deeping manager Michael Goode stated. “We are desperate to get through as we missed a real opporunity last season when losing at home to Boston the quarter-final.”

Second-placed Spalding United are in Evo Stik Division One South action at lowly Carlton tonight.

The Tulips saw their scheduled game at Leek fall victim to the weather on Saturday.

Victory would see Spalding close the gap on leaders Shaw Lane to three points, but the odds on title favourites have several games in hand.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, February 7

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

Semi final

Deeping Rangers v Boston Town

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Carlton Athletic v Spalding United.