PREVIEW: Big game at Fenland Stadium, Yaxley seek a bounce back, Peterborough Northern Star host strugglers, home Trophy tie for Stamford

The irrestistible force meets the immovable object in the United Counties Premier Division tonight (October 31).

Wisbech Town defend their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions against a Deeping Rangers side with an eye on the title at the Fenland Stadium (7.45pm).

Deeping will move to within four points of top spot with a win tonight. They are the only top four side in league action this evening and would move up to third with a three-point return.

Holbeach United remain title outsiders, but they are well behind with their fixtures. They will expect a win at lowly Wellingborough Town tonight when Yaxley will try and make amends for a disappointing weekend defeat by winning at Boston Town.

Peterborough Northern Star should win at home to next-to-bottom Sleaford, although the Lincs outfit did pick up their second win of the season on Saturday.

Pinchbeck United will go top of Division One with a win at struggling Oakham tomorrow (November 1).

Stamford AFC will host Droylesden in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy on November 11.

Droylsden play in the Evo Stik North, the same level as the Daniels who beat Sutton Coldfield in the first qualifying round on Saturday (October 28).

Stamford are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 31

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town v Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star v Sleaford Town, Wellingborough Town v Holbeach United, Wisbech Town v Deeping Rangers.

Wednesday, November 1

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Oakham United v Pinchbeck United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

League Cup: Wisbech St Mary v Ely City.