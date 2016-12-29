PREVIEW: Big city derby postponed, Spalding game also off

The big city derby in the United Counties Premier Division between Peterborough Northern Star and Peterborough Sports tonight (December 29) has been postponed.

The clubs were due to meet at Chestnut Avenue for the first time in a league game, but a frozen pitch caused the postponement.

Peterborough Northern Star skipper Wilkins Makate will play against his former club Peterborough Sports. Photo: Tim Gates.

Sports are 32 points and 11 places ahead of Star despite playing two fewer games, but Mazzarella insists his side were comfortable being massive underdogs.

“Sports are an outstanding side, but they are beatable,” Mazzarella said. “Deeping and Eynesbury have beaten them and Rothwell held them to a draw the other week.

“My lads would have been up for the game and were determined to enjoy it no matter what the outcome.

“If we played to our absolute best, if they had a collective off-day and if their minds wee on their big upcoming FA Vase game we would have had a chance.

Action from Peterborough Sports' win over Yaxley. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I haven’t bothered to watch Sports as it would probably worry me too much! They are so strong they can leave a few players out and still win games as they did against Yaxley last week.

“We’ve been competitive in every match we’ve played recently. We haven’t won enough of them, but we were looking forward to playing in front of a bigger crowd than normal. “We’ve not Sports eased to a 3-1 home win over Yaxley last week despite resting star striker Mark Jones who would have been suspended from the FA Vase tie at Newport Pagnell on January 7 if he’d collected a caution.

Sports would have gone eight points clear at the top with a win against a Star side who haven’t won any of their last four games. The last three have been drawn 1-1.

The United Counties League shuts down over the New Year’s Eve weekend, but Evo Stik Northern League clubs will be busy.

Second-placed Spalding United’s game at lowly Carlton Town has also been postponed tonight. Spalding now face a big derby date with Stamford AFC at the Zeeco Stadium on Monday (January 2, 3pm).

Spalding won all four league games in December without conceding a goal.

Manager Dave Frecklington said: “We wanted a decent December and we got one. We must be horrible to play against.”

Stamford host next-to-bottom Rugby tomorrow (Friday) boosted by a fine draw Boxing Day draw at promotion-chasing AFC Rushden & Diamonds when Chris Salt claimed a first-half equaliser.

Daniels boss Graham Drury axed three players after that game. Former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown, Elliot Sandy and Lee Beeson have all left the club.

Winger Courtney Meade (from Gresley) and striker Jordan Thomas (from Holbeach) have moved to the Zeeco.

FIXTURES

Thursday, December 29

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Carlton v Spalding United

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Peterborough Sports (7.45pm).

Friday, December 30

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Stamford AFC v Rugby Town (7.45pm)

Monday, January 2

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Stamford AFC v Spalding United (3pm).

THURLOW NUNN EAST LEAGUE

Division One: Haverhill Borough v Wisbech St Mary (3pm), March Town United v King’s Lynn Town Res (3pm).