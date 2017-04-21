PREVIEW: Another big day for record-breaking Peterborough Sports

There’s an official presentation of the United Counties Premier Division trophy for all-conquering, record-breaking Peterborough Sports tomorrow (April 22)

The trophy presentation will take place at 1.45pm ahead of an attractive Premier Division game against Eynesbury at PSL (3pm). Eynesbury were the last team to beat Sports in a league game in October.

It’s been an astonishing season for Sports. They set three club records when beating Peterborough Northern Star 5-1 in their last outing on Easter Monday.

A victory secured by a hat-trick from Mark Jones and further goals from Avelino Vieira and Josh Moreman enabled Sports to reach a club record 106 points, a club best 142 goals (the highest tally of any step five club in the country) and their longest unbeaten run of 24 games.

And they have three more games to reach 200 goals in all competitions. They are currently on 195 with league games against Eynesbury and Newport Pagnell and the Hinchingbrooke Cup Final against Deeping Rangers to come.

Victory for Yaxley at home to Wellingborough Town would pretty much seal a club-best third place finish for The Cuckoos.

Peterborough Northern Star host Holbeach United at Chestnut Avenue. Tigers boss Seb Hayes used to be in charge at Star.

FIXTURES

Saturday April 22

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Shaw Lane AFC v Stamford, Spalding Utd v Northwich Victoria.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Northampton Sileby Rangers v Wisbech Town, Peterborough Northern Star v Holbeach United, Peterborough Sports v Eynesbury Rovers, Yaxley v Wellingborough Town.