ON THE MOVE: Whaley thought to have flown from the Cuckoos’ nest

Brett Whaley is thought to have stepped down as manager of Yaxley for a second time.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands Whaley notified players of his departure earlier today (November 7).

The Cuckoos were expected to be United Counties League Premier Division title contenders this season, but have dropped to 11th place in the standings after failing to win any of their last four league games.

Whaley has had two spells in charge of Yaxley. The first of those ran from the summer of 2012 until the end of the 2015-16 campaign when he resigned to move to Wisbech Town.

His second stint in the Cuckoos’ hotseat began in April 2016, less than a year after he had departed for Wisbech.

Whaley guided Yaxley to a third-placed finish in the UCL Premier Division last season when they also lifted the KO Cup, beating Wisbech 2-1 in the final.

Yaxley have a big Friday-night derby date against Peterborough Northern Star in the second round of the FA Vase.