ON THE MOVE: Poor results prompted Whaley to quit Cuckoos

Brett Whaley stepped down as manager of Yaxley FC yesterday (November 7) because of poor results.

Whaley contacted the Peterborough Telegraph this morning to admit it was time for a change in first team leadership at In2itive Park.

“It’s been a really difficult decision for me,” Whaley admitted. “But I feel the time is right for me, the players and the club for a change.

“There are a number of reasons for it, but ultimately results in the league haven’t been good enough and, as manager, I have to take responsibility for that.

“The club has its own targets which aren’t being met and the players probably need a change to achieve their potential.

“For me this is my 11th season of management and I probably need a break to recharge the batteries.

“I will spend some time looking into what went wrong this season and then when the time is right I will look for another opportunity.

“As disappointing as it is to leave on the back of some bad results, I’m pleased with the things I’ve achieved at this club.

“My aim was to take the club from fighting relegation to challenging at the top end of the division and last season’s highest club finish makes me proud.

“I’m grateful to the players, management and everyone at the club who have given me plenty of good memoriess and wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

The Cuckoos were expected to be United Counties League Premier Division title contenders this season after finishing third in 2016-17, but have dropped to 11th place in the standings after failing to win any of their last four league games.

Whaley has had two spells in charge of Yaxley. The first of those ran from the summer of 2012 until the end of the 2015-16 campaign when he resigned to move to Wisbech Town.

His second stint in the Cuckoos’ hotseat began in April 2016, less than a year after he had departed for Wisbech.

Whaley guided Yaxley to a third-placed finish in the UCL Premier Division last season when they also lifted the KO Cup, beating Wisbech 2-1 in the final.

Yaxley have a big Friday-night derby date (November 10) against Peterborough Northern Star in the second round of the FA Vase.