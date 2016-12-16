NON-LEAGUE: Yaxley and Peterborough Sports are teams to fear

Poor old Harrowby United. Last weekend (December 10) they lost their United Counties Premier Division game at Yaxley 10-0 and they face the same opposition tomorrow (December 17).

That was a UCL record win for the Cuckoos as Phil Stebbing (6) and Dan Cotton (3) enjoyed themselves in front of goal. Yaxley are up to sixth in the table.

Wilkins Makate in action for Peterborough Northern Star in last weekend's draw with Wellingborough. Photo: Tim Gates.

Rothwell Corinthians are another team who might be approaching tomorrow’s fixture with some trepidation as they visit runaway leaders Peterborough Sports. Sports have won their first 11 home Premier Division games this season.

Deeping Rangers won’t have manager Michael Goode in the dug out tomorrow when ON Chenecks visit Outgang Road as he completes a two-match suspension. Deeping extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 16 matches with a 2-1 win at Leicester Nirvana last weekend.

Nirvana provide the opposition for Seb Hayes’ first home match in charge of Holbeach United, while Peterborough Northern Star are at Cogenhoe.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 17

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Gresley v Spalding Utd, Stamford v Sheffield FC.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United v Peterborough Northern Star, Deeping Rangers v Northampton ON Chenecks, Desborough Town v Wisbech Town, Harrowby United v Yaxley, Holbeach United v Leicester Nirvana, Peterborough Sports v Rothwell Corinthians.

Division One: Blackstones v Long Buckby AFC.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Team Bury, Whitton United v Wisbech St Mary.