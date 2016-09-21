NON-LEAGUE: Whittlesey withdraw from league after 10 games

Whittlesey Athletic have pulled out of the United Counties League with immediate effect today (September 21).

Whittlesey won promotion to Division One of the UCL for the first time in the club’s history by finishing second in the Peterborough Premier Division last season.

But the promised funding to bring the club’s Feldale Field base up to UCL standard has failed to materialise. Floodlights were supposed to have been installed by September 30.

Manager Andy Lodge quit after hearing the news over the weekend and the club have decided to withdraw from the UCL now and take a sizeable fine rather than try and limp along for the rest of the campaign. That fine is believed to be £750.

Whittlesey had made a decent start to life at a higher level winning three and losing four of their first 10 games to sit 12th in the Division One table. They won one game against Long Buckby 15-0.

Whittlesey also run four teams in the Peterborough League and have youth teams. These teams are believed to be unaffected.

Thr club are due to issue a statement today.