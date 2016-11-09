NON-LEAGUE: Vieira heroics in vain as Peterborough Sports lose on penalties

Avelino Vieira’s hat-trick proved in vain as Peterborough Sports fell to a plucky penalty shoot-out defeat in a county cup tie at Kettering Town last night.

Vieira, a former Kettering player, twice fired Sports in front and equalised late on to make it 3-3 after 90 minutes against higher-level opposition.

Michael Frew scored for Wisbech at Raunds.

But Kettering proved deadlier from the spot, winning the Northants Hillier Cup quarter-final tie 4-2 on penalties.

Yaxley also lost a quarter-final. The United Counties Premier Division side went down to regular rivals Godmanchester of the Eastern Counties League 2-1 at In2itive Park in a Hunts Senior Cup tie.

Goddy were 2-0 ahead before Joe Butterworth pulled a goal back in a keenly-fought contest.

Top-flight Wisbech won their second round tie in the United Counties League Cup at First Division Raunds Town comfortably. Adam Millson opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Michael Frew and Harry Limb completed the scoring.

FA Cup heroes Stamford AFC return to action in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division tonight (November 9).

The Daniels take on Loughborough Dynamo at the Zeeco Stadium in their first match since bowing out of the FA Cup at Hartlepool on Sunday (November 6). Stamford have multiple games in hand on the rest of the division because of their FA Cup exploits.

Deeping should stretch their unbeaten run to 11 games at Huntingdon in the United Counties Premier Division tonight. Victory would move them up to fourth.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 8

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup

Raunds 0, Wisbech Town 3 (Millson, Frew, Limb).

HUNTS SENIOR CUP

Quarter-final

Yaxley 1 (Butterworth), Godmanchester Rovers 2.

NORTHANTS HILLIER CUP

Quarter-final

Kettering Town 3, Peterborough Sports 3 (Vieira 3).

(Kettering won 4-2 on penalties).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 9

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South

Stamford AFC v Loughborough Dynamo

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Huntingdon v Deeping Rangers.