NON-LEAGUE: Vieira at the double for Sports, but Daniels beaten

A blistering start helped Peterborough Sports beat Yaxley in a Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final at PSL last night (December 6).

Top scorer Avelino Vieira scored inside two minutes and added a second goal soon afterwards as the competition favourites took total control.

But Sports, despite having numerous chances, failed to kill the game off enabling Yaxley to cause a few problems towards the end of the game, particularly after Liam Hook had pulled a goal back midway through the second half.

Phil Stebbing struck a post from distance, but an equaliser would have been harsh on Sports who had also hit the woodwork through Richard Jones as well as spurning all those scoring chances during a dominant first-half display.

Sports’ exertions in the FA Vase win at Wembley at the weekend caught up with them towards the end, but they survived to set up a semi-final against United Counties Division One side Potton United, who were surpse 1-0 winners over Premier Division Eynesbury.

There was disappointment for Stamford AFC who went down 1-0 at Lincoln United in Division One South of the Northern Premier Division.

The hosts deserved their winner which arrived midway through the second half as the Daniels dropped a place to 17th.

RESULTS

Tuesday, December 7

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter final

Peterborough Sports 2 (Vieira 2), Yaxley 1 (Hook).

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South

Lincoln United 1, Stamford AFC 0.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES

Division One

Downham Town 1, Wisbech St Mary 1.