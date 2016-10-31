NON-LEAGUE: Tulips can go top, Sports seek a return to winning ways, big derby dates at two Parks

Spalding United will return to the top of Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division tonight (November 1) with a win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

A third successive victory would lift them above Shaw Lane and a big crowd is expected as Diamonds enjoy huge support.

Deeping Rangers' manager Michael Goode during his side's 1-0 win over Desborough. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Tulips boss Dave Frecklington said: “I fancy Diamonds to challenge at the top of the league this season.

“You have to look at them and really expect them to be competing for the title. They have a big squad, a big crowd and big expectations.

“People forget we are a new group and yet we are also being classed as promotion contenders.

“Diamonds have got a lot of good players who know this league inside out.

Harley Williams in action for Peterborough Northern Star in their weekend win over Sileby. Photo: Tim Gates.

“But we are at home and we don’t want to lose here for the rest of the season.

“Back-to-back wins on the road have given us plenty of confidence.

“The lads are up for this game and hopefully there will be a big crowd behind us.”

Peterborough Sports have the ideal opportunity to bounce back from a rare United Counties Premier Division loss when they host lowly Boston Town at PSL tonight.

Sports lost for just the second time this season at second-placed Eynesbury on Saturday (October 29). The home side won the game late on with a stunning strike from distance.

Sports remain three points clear at the top. Eynesbury host Cogenhoe tonight.

Yaxley seek an eighth straight Premier Division win tonight, but the visitors to In2itive Park, Peterborough Northern Star, have been steadily improving of late.

Wisbech are also in UCL Premier Division action at home to basement dwellers Huntingdon, while there is a big derby game tomorrow (November 2) when fourth-placed Holbeach United tackle fifth-place Deeping Rangers at Carters Park.

Deeping have won their last eight matches.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 1

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Divisione One South

Spalding United v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Sports v Boston Town

Wisbech Town v Huntingdon Town

Yaxley v Peterborough Northern Star

Division One

Burton Park Wanderers v Bourne Town

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One KO Cup

King’s Lynn Reserves v March Town United.

Wednesday November 2

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United v Deeping Rangers.