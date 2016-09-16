NON-LEAGUE: Top-of-the-table clash at PSL

The top two in the United Counties Premier Division do battle at the Peterborough Sports and Leisure Club tomorrow (September 17, 3pm kick off)

Leaders, and title favourites, Peterborough Sports host second-placed Newport Pagnell in the top game in the city over the weekend.

Action fron Yaxley 7, Eynesbury 0 in the FA Vase last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports returned to the top of the table with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Sleaford on Wednesday (September 14) courtesy of a Mark Jones goal.

Sports have won six of their seven Premier Division games this season. Pagnell have won fibe of eight. Sports are currently a point clear at the top, but third-placed Holbeach are just two points behind with a game in hand.

Holbeach are one of two top-flight teams (Sileby Ranagers are the others) to have avoided a Premier Division defeat this season.

The Tigers beat Huntingdon 5-4 in a humdinger of a contest on Wednesday. They host lowly Oadby at Carter’s Park tomorrow.

Yaxley will try and end Sileby’s unbeaten record tomorrow, when mid-table Peterborough Northern Star attempt to complete a quick double over Leicester Nirvana. Star are away from home.

Whittlesey Athletic are the best-placed local team in Division One. They are 11th and take on the team just above them, Potton United, at Feldale Field tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 17

FA CUP

Second Round Qualifying: Gresley v Stamford.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers v Deeping Rangers, Harborough Town v Wisbech Town, Holbeach United v Oadby Town, Leicester Nirvana v Peterborough Northern Star, Northampton Sileby Rangers v Yaxley, Peterborough Sports v Newport Pagnell Town, Huntingdon Town v Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Division One: Bourne Town v Raunds Town, Irchester United v Blackstones, Whittlesey Athletic v Potton United.

League Cup: Huntingdon Town v Bugbrooke St Michaels.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One South: March Town United v Needham Market Res, Wisbech St Mary v Whitton United.