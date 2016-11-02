NON-LEAGUE: Star shine bright, Fenmen are gr-eight, business as usual for Sports

Peterborough Northern Star produced the performance of the night in the United Counties Premier Division (November 1).

Star travelled to In2itive Park to tackle a Yaxley side seeking an eighth straight top flight win and returned with an excellent 2-0 win.

Laureano Da Silva opens the scoring for Peterborough Northern Star at Yaxley. Photo: Tim Gates.

Second half goals from Laureano Da Silva and captain Wilkins Makete secured a deserved victory for the improving city side.

“That’s three times we’ve played Star this season and they’ve been the better team on each occasion,” commented Yaxley boss Brett Whaley.

It was a second win in a row for Star who are now 13th ahead of another tasty derby at Wisbech Town on Saturday (November 5).

The Fenmen warmed up for that clash with an 8-1 duffing of bottom club Huntingdon at Fenland Park last night.

Sam Wilson (stripes) in action for Peterborough Northern Star against Yaxley. Photo: Tim Gates.

Michael Frew, Alex Beck and Adam Millson all scored twice for Wisbech.

It was back to business as usual for Peterborough Sports who bounced back from their weekend defeat at title rivals Eynesbury by thumping Boston 5-1 at PSL.

Josh Moreman (2), Mark Jones (2) and Dan Clements scored for Sports who remain three points clear of Eynesbury. Eynesbury beat Cogenhoe 3-0 last night.

Bourne were held to a 1-1 draw at lowly Burton Park Wanderers in Division One and March Town were crushed 4-0 at King’s Lynn Town Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One KO Cup.

There’s cracking derby action in the United Counties Premier Division tonight (November 2) as fifth-placed Holbeach host sixth-placed Deeping Rangers at Carters Park.

Deeping have won their last eight matches.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 1

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South

Spalding United 1 (Whitehead), AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Sports 5 (Moreman 2, M. Jones 2, Clements), Boston Town 1

Wisbech Town 8 (Frew 2, Millson 2, Beck 2, Limb, Buzas), Huntingdon Town 1

Yaxley 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Makate, Da Silva)

Division One

Burton Park Wanderers 1, Bourne Town 1 (Munton).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One KO Cup

King’s Lynn Reserves 4, March Town United 0.

FIXTURES

Wednesday November 2

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division Holbeach United v Deeping Rangers.