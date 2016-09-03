NON-LEAGUE: Stamford carry the local FA Cup flag, hat-trick hero Friend in the zone for Wisbech

Stamford AFC will carry the local flag into Monday’s (September 5) second round qualifying round draw for the FA Cup.

The Daniels face a first round replay at home to higher-level St Neots on Tuesday after the teams fought out a 1-1 draw today (September 3).

Action from Gresley's (red) 6-2 win at Deeping Rangers in the FA Cup. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Stamford fell behind early in the second-half, but equalised 15 minutes from time through Jevani Brown.

But for Peterborough Sports, Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United and Spalding United dreams of Wembley, or even a first round trip to the ABAX Stadium, are over for another season.

Sports’ played with spirit and great credit on their big day, but went down 3-1 at home to Evo Stik Northern Premier Division side Stourbridge - a team from two divisions above the city side - while Deeping were crushed 6-2 at home by Gresley, another team who play considerably higher than the United Counties League.

Deeping were 5-0 down before captain David Burton-Jones scored from a free kick and a penalty.

David Burton-Jones scores from the penalty spot for Deeping Rangers against Gresley. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Spalding battled hard, but lost 3-2 at Mickelover Sports from the division above despite another goal from hotshot Brad Wells. Nathan Stainfield’s last-minute goal came too late to save the Tulips.

And Holbeach went down 2-1 at Dereham to a late strike from a free-kick. The Tigers were suffering a first defeat of the season and had equalised through Jake Clitheroe.

In league action Wisbech Town’s former Posh striker Jack Friend bagged a second successive hat-trick as the Fenmen crushed Rothwell Corinthians 4-0 in the United Counties Premier Division at Fenland Park. Another former Posh man Michael Frew grabbed the other goal.

Wisbech have climbed into the top half of the table and Yaxley are now sixth after coming from behind to beat Leicester Nirvana 2-1 at In2itive Park.

Rob Hughes and Phil Stebbing scored the Yaxley goals.

But Peterborough Northern Star were thumped 4-0 at home by Harborough Town.

In Division One there was a first win of the season for Blackstones who beat fellow strugglers Woodford United 4-2 thanks to two goals from Matt Simpson and further strikes from Dalton Harris and Scott Ginty.

Whittlesey Athletic picked up a creditable 1-1 draw at Lutterworth thanks to a last-gasp leveller from Ricky Hailstone, while Bourne went down 3-1 at Wellingborough Whitworth, the team who caused a major shock by knocking Peterborough Sports out of the League Cup four days earlier.

March are fourth from bottom in Eastern Counties Division One with just one win from seven games after going down 4-2 at third-placed Diss today. Max Matless and Rob Conyard scored for The Hares.

RESULTS

FA CUP

First Round Qualifying:

Deeping Rangers 2 (Burton-Jones 2), Gresley 6

Dereham Town 2, Holbeach United 1 (Clitheroe)

Mickleover Sports 3, Spalding United 2 (Wells, Stainsby)

Peterborough Sports 1, Stourbridge 3

St Neots Town 1, Stamford 1 (Brown).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Northern Star 0, Harborough Town 4

Wisbech Town 4 (Friend 3, Frew), Rothwell Corinthians 0

Yaxley 2 (Stebbing, Hughes), Leicester Nirvana 1

Division One

Blackstones 4 (Simpson 2, Harris, Ginty), Woodford United 2

Lutterworth Athletic 1 Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Hailstone)

Wellingborough Whitworth 3 Bourne Town 1

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Diss 4, March 2 (Matless. Conyard).

Wisbech St Mary 2, Cornard United 1.