NON-LEAGUE: Sports win a thriller, Tigers lose a thriller, Bourne draw a thriller

Peterborough Sports moved into the last 64 of the FA Vase after an exciting second round tie against Biggleswade FC at PSL yesterday (November 12).

The city side, 11-1 fourth favourites to win the competition with one well-known bookmaker, had to work hard before getting better of their talented young visitors, but they eventually prevailed 5-3.

Action from Peterborough Sports 5, Biggleswade FC 3 in the FA Vase. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jordan Macleod fired Sports in front early on and restored their advantage midway through the first half after a Biggleswade equaliser. Mark Jones made it 3-1 before the break, but Biggleswade made it 3-2 in the final minute of the half and 3-3 on the hour.

David Cobb claimed a rare goal to shoot Sports back in front 15 minutes from time before Dan Clements sealed the success with a late breakaway goal.

Sports are now the only local Vase survivors after United Counties Premier Division colleagues Holbeach United lost another thriller, 3-2 at Long Eaton United.

The Tigers were in front through Stacy Cartwright and level at 2-2 through Jordan Thomas, but a goal for the home side on the hour mark ultimately sent Long Eaton into Monday’s (November 14) draw. Centre-back Spencer Tinkler almost equalised in injury time, but his goal-bound strike was blocked on the line by a defender.

Mark Jones of Peterborough Sports (blue) has his eye on the ball in the FA Vase toe against Biggleswade. Photo: David Lowndes.

In UCL Premier Division action Deeping Rangers stretched their unbeaten run to 12 matches with a 4-0 home win over Wellingborough Town. Michael Goode’s men are now third behind clear leaders Peterborough Sports and Eynesbury Rovers.

Dan Schiavi gave Deeping an early lead and his corner was headed home by David Burton-Jones for 2-0 early in the second-half. Scott Coupland, from the penalty spot, and Charlie Coulson, with a fine individual effort, completed the rout.

But Peterborough Northern Star’s run of three games unbeaten ended at top-six side Harborough Town. Kieran Blanchard’s goal after good work from Jezz Goldson-Williams arrived too late to save the day.

Yaxley are up to eighth place after a hard fought 1-0 win over Cogenhoe at In2itive Park. Phil Stebbing scored in the third minute for the Cuckoos who lost goalkeeper Aaron Butcher to a broken nose at half-time.

Jake Sansby (stripes) on the ball for Peterborough Northern Star at Harborough. Photo: Tim Gates.

Defender Jake Pell went in goal and kept a clean sheet.

Bourne were involved in a remarkable Division One game at Rushden & Higham United. The home side were 3-0 up after 31 minutes, but two Tom Cardell goals gave Bourne hope before the break.

Cardell completed his hat-trick to bring the scores level and when Craig Rook made it 4-3 to Bourne with 10 minutes left a brilliant comeback win was on the cards.

But the home side converted an 88th-minute penalty, their second of the game, to earn a point.

Spalding United’s title hopes in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division were dealt a blow at rivals Newcastle Town. Last week (November 5) the teams drew 1-1 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field after Spalding had taken the lead.

And it was a similar story yesterday as Jenk Acar opened the scoring from the spot for the Tulips. Newcastle were then reduced to 10 men by a straight red card, but they hit back to score twice from penalties to move to the top of the table.

Spalding remain third, but they are now six points off top spot.

AFC Stamford’s scheduled home game with Northwich Victoria was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The UCL Premier Division game for Wisbech Town at Kirby Muxloe met the same fate.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 12

FA VASE

Second Round

Peterborough Sports 5 (Macleod 2, M. Jones, Cobb, Clements), Biggleswade United FC 3

Long Eaton Utd 3, Holbeach United 2 (Cartwright, Thomas).

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South

Newcastle Town 2, Spalding United 1 (Acar).

Postponed: Stamford AFC v Northwich Victoria

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 4 (Burton-Jones, Schiavi, Coupland, Coulson), Wellingborough Town 0

Harborough Town 2, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Blanchard)

Yaxley 1 (Stebbing), Cogenhoe United 0

Postponed: Kirby Muxloe v Wisbech Town

Division One

Rushden and Higham United 4, Bourne Town 4 (Cardell 3, Rook)

Postponed: Stewarts & Lloyds v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Wisbech St Mary 1, Diss Town 3.