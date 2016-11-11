NON-LEAGUE: Sports hoping for a long run, big game for Tulips

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean believes his team could enjoy a long run in the FA Vase this season.

The most prestigious of competitions for teams of Sports’ standard is back tomorrow (November 12) when the city side should despatch Biggleswade United at their PSL base (3pm).

Action from Spalding United v Newcastle Town.

Sports’ winning streak in home League matches is up to 29 matches. It’s that record and an improvement in his side’s fighting spirit and attitude in recent weeks that makes Dean confident of another successful season.

That spirit and attitude was evident on Tuesday (November 8) when Sports only lost at higher level Kettering Town on penalties in the Northants Hillier Cup. Avelino Vieira claimed a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw.

“There are some top sides in the FA Vase,” Dean said. “We are one of them, but it might be asking a lot to get to the quarter-finals never mind the final. South Shields are in the competition and they had an attendance of 2,500 for a recemt home game. That generates a big budget.

“If we get to the last 16 I’d say we’ve done well, but if we keep getting home draws, we could go further.

Action from Spalding United's 1-1 draw with Newcastle Town.

“I’ve noticed our attitude has changed for the better lately. When we lost to Stourbridge in the FA Cup we were beaten as soon as we fell behind, but at Kettering we fought back from 3-2 down to claim a last-minute equaliser against a team from a higher level.

“Kettering only made a couple of changes to a team that won 7-0 at St Ives a few days earlier and we were without a few so it was a decent effort.”

Sports were without key men Lewis Webb, Richard Jones and Jordan Macleod at Kettering. Webb will certainly return to action tomorrow against a team from the South Midlands Combination League.

United Counties Premier Division side Holbeach United are also in FA Vase action at Long Eaton United of the Midland Combination League..

Peterborough Northern Star are unbeaten in their last three United Counties Premier Division games and they will try and break into the top half of the table by winning at Harborough tomorrow.

It’s been steady improvement all season from Star who were nine minutes away from a third straight win when drawing 1-1 at Wisbech Town last weekend.

Yaxley entertain Cogenhoe tomorrow, while in-form Deeping Rangers are at home to Wellingborough. Deeping moved up to fourth place after thrashing Huntingdon 9-1 away from home on Tuesday. Deeping are now unbeaten in 11 top-flight matches.

Promotion chasers Spalding United and Newcastle Town clash in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division for the second Saturday in a row.

It was 1-1 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field last weekend, but Newcastle moved above Spalding into second with a 4-1 midweek win.

FA Cup heroes Stamford AFC made a successful return to league action in midweek. They have multiple games in hand on the rest of Division One South and tomorrow they host mid-table Northwich Victoria.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 12

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South

Newcastle Town v Spalding United

Stamford AFC v Northwich Victoria

FA VASE

Second Round

Peterborough Sports v Biggleswade United FC

Long Eaton Utd v Holbeach United.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers v Wellingborough Town

Harborough Town v Peterborough Northern Star

Kirby Muxloe v Wisbech Town

Yaxley v Cogenhoe United.

Division One

Rushden and Higham United v Bourne Town

Stewarts & Lloyds v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Wisbech St Mary v Diss Town.