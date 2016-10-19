NON-LEAGUE: Sports clear at the top after Tigers shoot, Yaxley pip Star on penalties

Peterborough Sports moved five points clear at the top of the United Counties Premier Division table after inflicting a first away defeat of the season on Holbeach United last night (October 18).

Sports won cosily 2-0 thanks to a goal apiece from Jones brothers Richard and Mark. Any chance of a Tigers’ comeback disappeared when Matt Warfield was rather contentiously sent off in the second-half.

John-Paul Duncliffe scores Yaxley's sixth and final penalty past Peterborough Northern Star goalkeeper Dan George. Photo: Tim Gates.

Richard Jones had opened the scoring with a header from an Olly Medwynter long throw and Mark Jones then claimed his goal from the penalty spot.

Desborough Town moved into second place above inactive Eynesbury Rovers after a 1-0 win over Sileby Rangers.

Holders Sports also know who their quarter-final opponents in the Hinchingbrooke Cup are after Yaxley defeated Peterborough Northern Star 6-5 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw in their first round tie at In2itive Park.

Star, runners-up in this competition to Sports last season, looked set to score a surprise win against a team seeking a ninth straight win when two goals from Harley Williams - the second a 30-yard screamer off the underside of the bar - and a smart finish from James Hill-Seekings overturned a 2-0 Yaxley lead.

But top scorer Dan Cotton equalised four minutes from time and Yaxley won the penalty shoot-out when Chris Hassan missed his spot kick.

It wasn’t a dream start for new the March Town United management team of Mel Matless and Roy Brand.

The Hares were beaten in the Thurlow Nunn Division One KO Cup 3-1 at home by King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

Adam Conyard scored the March goal.

Tonight (October 19) Wisbech Town will try and close the gap on the top 10 of the United Counties Premier Division by winning at lowly Boston Town.

Blackstones seek just a third win of the Division One season when they host Stewart & Lloyds.

A report on Stamford AFC’s brilliant FA Cup win at Wrexham tonight can be found here: http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/football-stamford-afc-earn-place-in-fa-cup-first-round-with-shock-win-over-wrexham-1-7635505

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 18

FA CUP

Fourth qualifying round replay

Wrexham 2, Stamford AFC 3 (Beeson, Miller, Duffy)

CHROMSPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Sports 2 (R. Jones, M. Jones), Holbeach United 0.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

First round

Yaxley 3 (Watson, Sanders, Cotton), Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Williams 2, Hill-Seekings).

(Yaxley won 6-5 on penalties).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One KO Cup

March Town United 1 (A. Conyard), King’s Lynn Reserves 3

Diss Town 1, Wisbech St Mary 4

FIXTURES

Wednesday October 19

CHROMSPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Boston Town v Wisbech Town

Division One

Blackstones v Stewart & Lloyds.