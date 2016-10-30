NON-LEAGUE: Sports beaten by title rivals, eight wins on the spin for Deeping, Tulips close gap at the top

New life was breathed into the United Counties Premier Division title race yesterday (October 29) as Peterborough Sports’ 10-game winning streak was brought to an end by closest rivals Eynesbury Rovers.

A late goal for the home side sealed a 2-1 win and moved them to within three points of leaders Sports.

Deeping Rangers celebrate Charlie Coulson's winning goal against Desborough. Coulson is hidden. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Mark Jones looked to have rescued a point for the city side with a second-half equaliser.

Deeping Rangers. the only other team to beat Sports in a league game this season, have now toppled Desborough, the team who had started the day in second place.

Charlie Coulson. one of the youngest players to make a first-team appearance for Peterborough United, claimed the only goal of the game midway through the second-half to stretch Deeping’s winning streak to eight matches.

Deeping are now fifth, just two points and a place behind Holbeach United who earned a hard-fought 2-1 win at Rothwell Corinthians.

Matt Barber scores the only goal of the game for Peterborough Northern Star against Sileby. Photo: Tim Gates.

Jack Smith and Jordan Thomas eased The Tigers into a 2-0 lead, before Rothwell ensured a nervy finish with a late consolation goal.

Seventh-placed Yaxley were without a fixture, but there were terrific wins for Wisbech and Peterborough Northern Star.

Matt Barber’s first-half goal was enough for Star to pip Sileby Rangers at Chestnut Avenue, while Billy Smith (2), Sam Murphy and Alex Beck were the men on target for the Fenmen in a 4-2 success at Oadby. Murphy struck in the second minute.

Bourne claimed a creditable point from a 0-0 draw at Buckingham in Division One and that was enough to keep them ahead of Blackstones who went down 2-1 at Lutterworth.

Spalding United are within a point of the top of Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division after winning 2-1 at Romulus.

A Cenk Acer penalty and another goal for prolific Brad Wells saw the Tulips into a 2-0 lead before they withstood a late fightback from the home side.

Spalding will go top of the table if they beat AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Tuesday (November 1) as leaders Shaw Lane are without a fixture.

Stamford were dumped out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle by higher-level Hednesford Town despite taking an early lead through Elliott Sandy at the Zeeco Stadium.

Hednesford went on to win 4-1 against a Stamford side who have a league match at Basford tomorrow (October 31) before travelling to Hartlepool of League Two for the first FA Cup first round tie in Daniels’ history.

There has still been no joy for new March Town United management team Mel Matless and Roy Brand. The Hares are now 19th of 21 teams in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League after a 4-2 defeat at Framlingham.

There were five goals in the first-half with Rob Conyard and Jack Brand scoring for March.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 29

FA TROPHY

First Qualifying Round

Stamford 1 (Sandy), Hednesford Town 4.

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South

Romulus 1, Spalding Utd 2 (Acar, Wells).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 1 (Coulson), Desborough Town 0

Eynesbury Rovers 2, Peterborough Sports 1 (M. Jones).

Huntingdon Town 1, Harborough Town 3

Oadby Town 2, Wisbech Town 4 (Smith 2, Beck, Murphy),

Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Barber), Northampton Sileby Rangers 0

Rothwell Corinthians 1 Holbeach United 2 (Smith, Thomas)

Division One

Buckingham Town 0, Bourne Town 0

Lutterworth Athletic 2, Blackstones 1 (Da Sousa).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Framlingham Town 4, March Town United 2 (R. Conyard, Brand)

Wisbech St Mary 0, Leiston Res 0.