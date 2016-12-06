NON-LEAGUE: Sports back on the cup trail against local rivals

Peterborough Sports continue their defence of the Hinchingbrooke Cup with a mouth-watering quarter-final tie against local rivals Yaxley at PSL tonight (December 6, 7.45pm).

Sports, fresh from a superb FA Vase win at Wembley FC at the weekend, will be warm favourites, but Yaxley have bounced back from an indifferent spell in the United Counties Premier Division to win two tricky away games in a row.

Action from Peterborough Sports' win at Wembley in FA Vase.

Cuckoos’ striker Dan Cotton will have to be watched, He scored his 100th goal for the club at the weekend.

Wisbech Town’s scheduled league game against Sleaford has been postponed as the latter have FA Vase commitments.

Stamford AFC are desperately trying to bring some momentum to their Division One South campaign in the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division and tonight they travel to Lincoln United.

The Daniels are a lowly 16th, but winning their many games in hand could propel them into the top three. Lincoln beat Stamford in a Lincs County Cup final earlier this season and would go above The Daniels with a victory tonight.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, December 6

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Division One South

Lincoln United v Stamford.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter final

Peterborough Sports v Yaxley

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES

Division One

Downham Town v Wisbech St Mary