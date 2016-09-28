NON-LEAGUE: Sports and Spalding continue to lead the way, delight for Deeping and Daniels, hat-trick hero for unbeaten Holbeach

Peterborough Sports and Spalding United continue to lead the way.

Sports are three points clear at the top of the United Counties Premier Division after a comfortable 4-0 home win over Wellingborough Town.

Dan Schiavi's shot is on its way past Peterborough Northern Star goalkeeper Dan George to make it 3-0 to Deeping Rangers. Photo: Tim Gates.

And The Tulips are four points clear at the head of Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League after a late show secured a 3-1 win over bottom club Rugby.

Sports, despite the absence of star striker Mark Jones, were 2-0 ahead early on through Josh Moreman and Avelino Vieira at PSL and cruised home from such a position of strength. Vieira added a second goal and Jordan Macleod also netted for a side who have two more home games coming up with which to consolidate their status as title favourites.

Spalding, who are set to sign striker Sam Mulready from Stamford much to the annoyance of his current club, are unbeaten with six wins from eight matches although Rugby made them work hard for victory at the Sir Halley Stewart Field last night.

Cenk Acer fired the Tulips in front in the second-half, but an equaliser 18 minutes from time threatened an upset draw. Thankfully for Spalding leading marksman Brad Wells and Rees Longville-Daley both scored in the final six minutes.

And that was a feat matched by Stamford AFC who came from 2-1 down at Bedworth to snatch a 3-2 win with late strikes from Oliver Brown-Hill and Ryan Robbins. Robbins scored in injury time to clinch just a second win of the season for The Daniels who are in FA Cup action at AFC Mansfield on Saturday (October 1).

Holbeach United are emerging as Sports’ main title rivals. The Tigers are unbeaten after nine matches, a record they extended with a fine 5-0 win at Hararowby United last night.

Josh Ford was the Holbeach hat-trick hero while Jack Smith and Spencer Tinkler also scored.

Deeping Rangers ran out comfortable winners over Peterborough Northern Star in the UCL Premier Division derby, although it took the home side almost 40 minutes to break through.

Scott Coupland opened the scoring and promptly added a second within two minutes. Dan Schiavi and Charlie Coulson netted after the break before Jezz Goldson-Williams’ 90th-minute consolation for Star.

Eynesbury are up to third after a workmanlike 2-1 home win over neighbours Huntingdon.

Yaxley will move up two places to ninth with a win at Sleaford tonight (September 28).

RESULTS

Tuesday. September 27

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Bedworth United 2, Stamford AFC 3 (Beeson, Brown-Hill, Robbins)

Spalding United 3 (Acer, Wells, Longville-Daley), Rugby Town 1.

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 4 (Coupland 2, Schiavi, Coulson), Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Goldson-Williams)

Eynesbury Rovers 2, Huntingdon Town 1.

Harrowby United 0, Holbeach United 5 (Ford 3, Tinkler, Smith).

Peterborough Sports 4 (Vieira 2, Moreman, Macleod), Wellingborough Town 0.

FIXTURE

Wednesday, September 28

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Sleaford Town v Yaxley.