NON-LEAGUE: Sports aim to take frustrations out on Deeping, FA Cup action at the Zeeco

Peterborough Sports aim to end a frustrating week on a high note with a victory at Deeping Rangers in the United Counties Premier Division tonight (September 6).
Sports have bowed out of two cups in the last seven days - the League Cup they won last season and the FA Cup - but they could return to the top of the Premier Division with three points this evening.
Newport Pagnell are currently leading the way and they host third-placed Wellingborough Town tonight.
Sports have won all four of their top-flight matches so far this season. Deeping have started their league campaign slowly wigth one win from four matches abnd they were dumped out of the FA Cup, 6-2 by higher-level Gresley at the weeekend.
There’s another UCL Premier Division derby tomorrow when Peterborough Northern Star host Yaxley. Star are seeking to bounce back from a 4-0 home drubbing at the hands of Harborough last Saturday.
Wisbech (away to Huntingdon) and unbeaten Holbeach (away to Boston) are also in action tomorrow,
It’s been a tough campaign in Division One for Bourne and Blackstones so far. Blackstones, who picked up their first win of the season at the weekend, have a tough game at fourth-placed Raunds tonight, while Bourne host lowly Melton Town.
In contrast league newcomers Whittlesey Athletic have been delighted with their start to the season. They sit ninth in the table, but face a tough trip to leaders Oakham United, another team to recently win promotion from the Peterborough Premier Division, this evening,
Stamford AFC entertain St Neots in a first qualifying round FA Cup replay tonight. The winners at the Zeeco Stadium travel to Gresley Rovers in the second qualifying round.
FIXTURES
Tuesday, September 6
(7.45pm)
FA Cup
First qualifying round replay
Stamford AFC v St Neots
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Deeping Rangers v Peterborough Sports
Division One
Bourne Town v Melton Town
Oakham v Whittlesey Athletic
Raunds Town v Blackstones
Wednesday, September 7
(7.45pm)
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Boston Town v Holbeach United
Huntingdon Town v Wisbech Town
Peterborough Northern Star v Yaxley.
Division One
