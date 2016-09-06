NON-LEAGUE: Sports aim to take frustrations out on Deeping, FA Cup action at the Zeeco

Peterborough Sports aim to end a frustrating week on a high note with a victory at Deeping Rangers in the United Counties Premier Division tonight (September 6).

Sports have bowed out of two cups in the last seven days - the League Cup they won last season and the FA Cup - but they could return to the top of the Premier Division with three points this evening.

Levi Wright (stripes) in action for Peterborough Northern Star against Harborough Town. Photo: Tim Gates.

Newport Pagnell are currently leading the way and they host third-placed Wellingborough Town tonight.

Sports have won all four of their top-flight matches so far this season. Deeping have started their league campaign slowly wigth one win from four matches abnd they were dumped out of the FA Cup, 6-2 by higher-level Gresley at the weeekend.

There’s another UCL Premier Division derby tomorrow when Peterborough Northern Star host Yaxley. Star are seeking to bounce back from a 4-0 home drubbing at the hands of Harborough last Saturday.

Wisbech (away to Huntingdon) and unbeaten Holbeach (away to Boston) are also in action tomorrow,

Erik Makate on the ball for Peterborough Northern Star against Harborough. Photo: Tim Gates.

It’s been a tough campaign in Division One for Bourne and Blackstones so far. Blackstones, who picked up their first win of the season at the weekend, have a tough game at fourth-placed Raunds tonight, while Bourne host lowly Melton Town.

In contrast league newcomers Whittlesey Athletic have been delighted with their start to the season. They sit ninth in the table, but face a tough trip to leaders Oakham United, another team to recently win promotion from the Peterborough Premier Division, this evening,

Stamford AFC entertain St Neots in a first qualifying round FA Cup replay tonight. The winners at the Zeeco Stadium travel to Gresley Rovers in the second qualifying round.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, September 6

(7.45pm)

FA Cup

First qualifying round replay

Stamford AFC v St Neots

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers v Peterborough Sports

Division One

Bourne Town v Melton Town

Oakham v Whittlesey Athletic

Raunds Town v Blackstones

Wednesday, September 7

(7.45pm)

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Boston Town v Holbeach United

Huntingdon Town v Wisbech Town

Peterborough Northern Star v Yaxley.

Division One

