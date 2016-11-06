NON-LEAGUE: Sport extend lead, draws galore, first win for March management team

Peterborough Sports extended their lead at the top of the United Counties Premier Division to five points with a 3-0 win at Sileby yesterday (November 5).

Top scorer Mark Jones overcame the shock of seeing an early penalty saved to score twice to take his tally to 21 goals for the season.

Action from Spalding United's draw with Newcastle Town. Photo: Tim Wilson.

He’s the top scorer in the division, four goals clear of team-mate Avelino Vieira who also scored at Sileby.

Sports were boosted further by the draw between second and third placed teams Desborough and Eynesbury.

There were seven draws in the top flight yesterday with Wisbech, Peterborough Northern Star, Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United and Yaxley among those sharing the spoils.

Wisbech and Star squared off against each other at Fenland Park, a match the visitors led for 75 minutes before an early goal from Matt Barber was cancelled out by Billy Smith’s late strike.

Matt Barber's deflected shot has just nestled in the back of the net to give Peterborough Northern Star the lead at Wisbech. Photo: Tim Gates.

Fourth-placed Holbeach trailled 2-0 early on at home to lowly Kirby Muxloe, but Josh Ford’s double had them level by the 52nd minute and they’ll be disappointed not to have won the game.

Deeping were also frustrated not to have won their big game between two sides in cracking form at Newport Pagnell. Central defender Luke Hunnings equalised for Deeping 10 minutes into the second half, but they couldn’t find a way past an inspired home goalkeeper after that.

Sixth-placed Deeping are now unbeaten in 10 Premier Division matches. Pagnell, who are fifth, haven’t lost in eight.

Yaxley were involved in a cracking contest at Wellingborough Town which finished 3-3.

Wilkins Makate of Peterborough Northern Star on the ball at Wisbech. Photo: Tim Gates.

Joe Butterworth gave Yaxley an early lead and, after a fightback from the home side, two goals in quick succession from Phil Stebbing made it 3-2 early in the second-half.

Wellingborough levelled 10 minutes from time, but Yaxley boss Brett Whaley was fuming after the game after his side were denied a stonewall penalty for handball in the last minute. Stebbing had earlier missed from the spot as had a Wellingborough player.

Bottom club Huntingdon led 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 against ON Chenecks before settling for a 4-4 draw. Adi Staffieri claimed a hat-trick for Huntingdon.

In Division One struggling Blackstones looked set for a rare win when leading 3-2 at home to high-flying Wellingborough Whitworth with 10 minutes to go, but the visitors scored two late goals to steal the points.

Former Posh player Daniel French, Stephen Mastin and Josh Hales scored for Stones.

Spalding played for an hour with 10 men in their Evo Stik Northern Premier Division One South top-of-the-table clash with Newcastle Town at the Sir Halley Stewart Field so a point from a 1-1 draw was far from a disaster.

But the Tulips were ahead through a Cenk Acar penalty when Nathan Whitehead was dismissed for lashing out an an opponent and they stayed in front until 17 minutes from time.

Spalding stay second, three points behind leaders Shaw Lane and ahead of third-placed Newcastle on goal difference.

There was a first win for March Town United’s management team of Mel Matless and Roy Brand yesterday.

Goals from Sean White and Lewis Thompson secured a 2-0 win over AFC Sudbury in Division One of the Eastern Counties League.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 5

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South

Spalding Utd 1 (Acar), Newcastle Town 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United 2 (Ford 2), Kirby Muxloe 2

Huntingdon Town 4 (Staffieri 3, Petrauskas), Northampton ON Chenecks 4

Newport Pagnell Town 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Hunnings)

Northampton Sileby Rangers 0, Peterborough Sports 3 (M. Jones 2, Vieira)

Wellingborough Town 3, Yaxley 3 (Stebbing 2, Butterworth)

Wisbech Town 1 (Smith), Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Barber)

Division One

Blackstones 3 (French, Hales. Mastin), Wellingborough Whitworth 4.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Framlingham Town 2, Wisbech St Mary 3.

March Town United 2 (White, Thompson), AFC Sudbury Res 0.