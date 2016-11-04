NON-LEAGUE PREVIEW: Star take good form to Wisbech

Peterborough Northern Star are an emerging force in the United Counties Premier Division.

The city side struggled in the early part of the season, but they have confirmed their improvement with impressive back-to-back wins, beating Yaxley on Tuesday (November 1) after seeing off Sileby Rangers last Saturday (October 29).

Holbeach take the lead against Deeping. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Yaxley had won their previous seven Premier Division games, but second-half goals from Laureano Da Silva and skipper Wilkins Makate earned Star a 2-0 win at In2itive Park. Matt Barber was the man on the mark against Sileby.

Star seek a hat-trick of wins at Wisbech tomorrow (November 5). The Fenmen warmed up with a crushing 8-1 win over whipping boys Huntingdon on Tuesday night.

Peterborough Sports, who are three points clear at the top of the Premier Division, travel to Sileby on Saturday, while second-placed Eynesbury have a tough game at third-placed Desborough.

Deeping’s long unbeaten will be challenged strongly at Newport Pagnell tomorrow in a game between sixth and fifth. Deeping required a last-gasp penalty equaliser to draw 1-1 at fourth-place Holbeach on Tuesday,

Action from Holbeach 1, Deeping Rangers 1. Deeping are in possession. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Holbeach should return to winning ways tomorrow when they host Kirby Muxlose.

Spalding have another chance to hit the top of Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division when they host Newcastle Town at the Sir Halley Stewart Field tomorrow.

It’s a huge game as the Tulips are second and Newcastle sit third, both are a point behind leaders Shaw Lane, who host bottom club Rugby Town tomorrow.

Spalding missed a chance to hit the summit when losing 2-1 at home to AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday. They led 1-0, against 10 me, with just 12 minutes to go.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 5

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South: Spalding Utd v Newcastle Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United v Kirby Muxloe, Huntingdon Town v Northampton ON Chenecks, Newport Pagnell Town v Deeping Rangers, Northampton Sileby Rangers v Peterborough Sports, Wellingborough Town v Yaxley, Wisbech Town v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Blackstones v Wellingborough Whitworth.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Framlingham Town v Wisbech St Mary, March Town United v AFC Sudbury Res.