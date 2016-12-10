NON-LEAGUE: Perfect 10 for Yaxley, 11 for Peterborough Sports, 6 for Stebbing, 16 for Deeping

Yaxley FC and striker Phil Stebbing were the headline-makers in the United Counties Premier Division yesterday (December 10).

Stebbing scored six times in a 10-0 win against Harrowby United at In2itive Park as the Cuckoos claimed a third top-flight win a row. Top scorer Dan Cotton added a hat-trick with Matt Sparrow completing the scoring.

Wilkins Makate on the ball for Peterborough Northern Star in the 1-1 draw with Wellingborough. Photo: Tim Gates.

It’s believed to be a UCL record winning margin for Yaxley, although they did beat Huntingdon 12-0 in an FA Cup tie back in August.

Yaxley are sixth, one place behind Holbeach United and two behind Deeping Rangers who both won today.

Holbeach marked the start of new manager Seb Hayes’ reign with a convincing 4-0 win at ON Chenecks. It took ‘The Tigers’ 37 minutes to open the scoring through Tommy Treacher, but further goals from Arron Eyett, Spencer Tinkler and Ollie Pinner added gloss to a fine performance. Pinner’s goal was a beauty.

Deeping left it late to extend their unbeaten record to 16 games in the Premier Division. Michael Goode’s men trailed 1-0 at the break at Leicester Nirvana, but Scott Coupland and Dan Schiavi struck in the final minutes to turn the game on its head.

Spalding players celebrate a goal against Market Drayton. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Runaway leaders Peterborough Sports were pushed hard at PSL by a Sleaford side sitting in a false position (they are 18th) in the league before emerging victorious 4-2.

That’s 11 wins in 11 league games at PSL for the city side this season after goals from Mark Jones (2), Josh Moreman and Avelino Vieira. Disappointingly for chairman Stephen Cooper only 56 paying customers turned up to watch the highest scoring step 5 team in the country.

Wisbech are in a decent run of form. They made it six wins in a row in all competitions with a 3-0 success over Kirby Muxloe at the Fenland Stadium. Billy Smith, Harry Limb and Alex Beck scored the goals.

Peterborough Northern Star led at the break against Wellingborough Town at Chestnut Avenue. but the visitors equalised in the second half.

Nathan Stainfield celebrates his goal for Spalding against Market Drayton. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Craig Rook and Tyler Sculthorpe scored the goals as Bourne beat Lutterworth 2-1 in Division One, but Blackstones couldn’t build on their six-goal show against leaders Daventry from the previous weekend as they lost 3-1 at Potton.

Spalding United are still in contention for promotion from Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division.

‘The Tulips’ 3-0 home win over lowly Market Drayton left them third, but just a point off second and three points off the top. Bradley Wells, Nathan Whitehead and Sam Downey were the men on target.

But the misery continues for Stamford AFC. They crashed 3-0 at Kidsgrove to stay in 17th place.

March Town United were not best pleased to concede a 97th-minute goal at Whitton in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League, claiming there was far too much added time.

David Jackson had equalised for March 13 minutes from time.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 10.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South:

Kidsgrove Athletic 3, Stamford AFC 0

Spalding United 3 (Wells, Whitehead, Downey), Market Drayton Town 0

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Huntingdon Town 1, Northampton Sileby Rangers 3

Leicester Nirvana 1, Deeping Rangers 2 (Coupland, Schiavi)

Northampton ON Chenecks 0, Holbeach United 4 (Treacher, Eyett, Tinkler, Pinner).

Peterborough Northern Star 1, Wellingborough Town 1

Peterborough Sports 4 (M. Jones 2, Moreman, Vieira), Sleaford Town 2

Wisbech Town 3 (Beck, Smith, Limb), Kirby Muxloe 0

Yaxley 10 (Stebbing 6, Cotton 3, Sparrow), Harrowby United 0.

Division One

Bourne Town 2 (Sculthorpe, Rook), Lutterworth Athletic 1

Potton United 3, Blackstones 1 (Da Sousa).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One

Whitton United 2, March Town United 1 (Jackson).

Wisbech St Mary 1, Holland FC 1.