NON-LEAGUE: No stopping Sports and Deeping, 30 for Jones, goalkeeper scores, manager quits

There appears to be no stopping Peterborough Sports and Deeping Rangers in the United Counties Premier Division.

While Sports have turned the title race into one long victory lap, Deeping have put together a terrific run of form which has helped them to challenge strongly for second place.

Action from Deeping Rangers' 4-1 win over Yaxley at In2itive Park. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports are now eight points clear at the top after romping to a 7-0 win at Wellingborough Town today (November 19). Dan Clements and Avelino Vieira both scored twice with Mark Jones, Jordan MacLeod and Dan Lawlor also on target.

Jones was notching his 30th goal of the season - on November 16!

Sports were further boosted by a defeat for nearest challengers Eynesbury Rovers which has enabled Deeping to move within a point of second place following an impressive 4-1 derby win at Yaxley.

Scott Mooney (2) and Jason Kilbride scored for Deeping as did a Yaxley defender. Deeping striker Scott Coupland even saw a spot-kick saved.

An aerial duel in the UCL Premier Division game between Yaxley and Deeping Rangers. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s now 13 Premier Division matches without a defeat for Deeping.

Sports next opponents are Holbeach United at Carter’s Park on Wednesday (November 23) and the Tigers didn’t enjoy the perfect warm-up today.

They had to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 at home to Harborough Town and then manager Tom Roberts quit after the game because of work commitments.

Jack Smith’s superb 25-yard free kick strike in injury time kept Holbeach in fourth place. Josh Ford also scored to cancel out an Ollie Pinner own goal in the first half.

Yaxley goalkeeper Aaron Butcher wore a mask, to protect facial injuries suffered the previous week, in the game against Deeping Rangers yesterday. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Northern Star’s strong form continued with a 2-0 home win over Kirby Muxloe. A first brace at this level for James Hill-Seekings made it four wins and a draw in their last six matches and 12th spot in the table.

Wisbech are two places above them after a comfortable 2-0 win at Northampton ON Chenecks. An early goal from Jon Fairweather was followed by a second half strike from Harry Limb.

In Division One Bourne showed no mercy for bottom club Stewart & Lloyds, thumping them 8-1 at the Abbey Lawns.

George Couzens bagged a hat-trick with Tyler Sculthorpe and Craig Rook netting twice. Aaron Jesson completed the scoring.

James Hill-Seekings of Peterborough Northern Star hurdles the Kirby Muxloe goalkeeper. Hill-Seekings scored both goals in a 2-0 win. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Blackstones were well beaten 4-1 at Buckingham. Dalton Harris claimed the consolation goal.

All matches in the United Counties League were preceded by a minute’s silence for league official Jeremy Biggs who died suddenly last week.

Goalkeeper Dave Beeny scored as March Town United picked up a creditable 1-1 draw at Halstead in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League. Beeny’s goal came direct from a free kick from inside the March half!

Stamford AFC’s FA Cup hangover is still hanging around. The Daniels went down 3-2 at home to Leek Town in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League. Grant Ryan and Lee Beeson (penalty) had twice pulled the Daniels level.

Spalding United also went down 3-2 at home. Mid-table Stocksbridge Park Steels were their conquerors.

The Tulips remain third, but six points behind the top two.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 19

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Spalding 2 (Wells, Hamilton) Stocksbridge Park Steels 3

Stamford 2 (Ryan, Beeson), Leek Town 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United 2 (Ford, Smith), Harborough Town 2

Huntingdon Town 1, Harrowby United 2

Northampton ON Chenecks 0, Wisbech Town 2 (Limb, Fairweather)

Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Hill-Seekings 2), Kirby Muxloe 0

Wellingborough Town 0 Peterborough Sports 7 (Vieira 2, Clements 2. M. Jones, Lawlor, MacLeod)

Yaxley 1 (Stebbing), Deeping Rangers 4 (Mooney 2, Kilbride, og).

Division One

Bourne Town 8 (Couzens 3. Sculthorpe 2, Rook 2, Jesson), Stewart & Lloyds 1

Buckingham Town 4, Blackstones 1 (Harris)

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Dereham Town Res 1, Wisbech St Mary 5

Halstead Town 1, March Town United 1 (Beeny).