NON-LEAGUE: More misery for Daniels, Bourne held

The misery continued for Stamford AFC last night (December 20) as they were beaten 4-0 at Stocksbridge Park Steels in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division.

It’s now five games without a win for the Daniels who are languising in 18th place. They held out until the 37th minute at mid-table opposition last night before Joe Lumsden claimed the first of his hat-trick.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Daniels as they travel to promotion-chasing AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Boxing Day.

Bourne were in United Counties Division One action and drew 2-2 at home to next-to-bottom Burton Park Wanderers. All the goals arrived in the first half.