NON-LEAGUE: Mooney shines for Deeping as Sports slump to defeat again, FA Cup joy for Stamford

A brilliant individual goal from Deeping’s Scott Mooney completed a miserable week for United Counties Premier Division title favourites Peterborough Sports last night (September 6).

Mooney struck seven minutes before half-time following a run from the halfway line to claim the only goal of the game and send Sports spinning to a third disappointing result on the bounce. The city side were knocked out of the United Counties League Cup and the FA Cup in their previous two outings.

Jordan Smith scored an FA Cup for Stamford AFC against St Neots.

Sports took a perfect winning league record from four matches into the game, but couldn’t even find an equaliser despite heavy second-half pressure.

Centre-back Richard Jones thought he had scored from a corner, but his header was ruled not to have crossed the line. Jones also smacked a header against the crossbar from another set-piece.

Deeping ‘keeper Richard Stainsby made three terrific saves to thwart Mark Jones and the home side should have doubled their advantage in the closing stages, but Scott Coupland blasted a penalty wide of the target.

Deeping have now moved up to 11th in the Premier Division table ahead of tonight’s matches. Sports are down to third.

Holbeach United now boast one of only two unbeaten top-flight records - Sileby are the others - and they put that record on the line at Boston Town tonight (September 7).

Yaxley will join Sports on 12 points if they can win at Peterborough Northern Star, while Wisbech Town are at Huntingdon when former Posh youth team striker Jack Friend seeks a third straight hat-trick.

Whittlesey United have a tough ask at Division One leaders Oakham United tonight.

Last night the Division One struggles for Bourne and Blackstones continued as they were beaten by Melton Town and Raunds respectively.

George Couzens fired Bourne in front at the Abbey Lawns, but Melton hit back to win 2-1. Stones lost 3-0 at third-placed Raunds.

Stamford AFC are three wins from a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup after easing to a 4-1 win over higher-level St Neots at the Zeeco Stadium in a first qualifying round replay.

Jevani Brown, Jordan Smith, Sam Mulready and Tom Batchelor scored the goals to book a second qualifying round tie at fellow Evo Stik Division One South side Gresley.

RESULTS

Tuesday, September 6

FA CUP

First qualifying round replay

Stamford AFC 4 (Brown, Smith. Mulready, Batchelor), St Neots 1

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 1 (Mooney), Peterborough Sports 0

Division One

Bourne 1, Melton Town 2

Raunds 3, Blackstones 0

FIXTURES

Wednesday, September 7

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Boston Town v Holbeach United

Huntingdon Town v Wisbech Town.

Peterborough Northern Star v Yaxley

Division One

Oakham United v Whittlesey Athletic