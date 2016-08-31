NON-LEAGUE: Major shock as Sports lose grip on League Cup, Cuckoos waltz into round two

A run of 18 consecutive wins in all competitions came to a shuddering, and very surprising end, for Peterborough Sports last night (August 30).

The United Counties League Cup was one of the four trophies won by Sports last season. They beat higher level Holbeach United on penalties to lift the trophy, but last night spot-kicks, against a team from a lower division, proved their undoing.

Avelino Vieira (blue) scored for Peterborough Sports at Wellingborough Whitworths.

Mid-table Division One side Wellingborough Whitworths were the giant-killers, triumphing 6-5 on penalties against the side currently top of the Premier Division. The home side converted all six of their penalties in the shoot-out and were able to celebrate a famous win when Josh Moreman saw his spot-kick saved.

Sports did gamble with their starting line-up with their big FA Cup tie against Stourbridge this Saturday (September 3) in mind, but they had enough quality on the pitch to have won handsomely. The city side paid for missing gilt-edged chances, most noticably after Avelino Vieira had poked them in front midway through the first period.

Wellingborough grew visibly more confident with each missed chance - Dan Clements managed to strike the crossbar from two yards out - and equalised 13 minutes from time.

The home side then took the lead in the first-half of extra time before Moreman prodded home an equaliser. Moreman missed a glorious last-minute opportunity before fluffing his lines in the shoot out.

Yaxley had no such problems against Division One opposition, winning 3-0 at Bourne thanks to goals from Tom Carroll, Matt Sparrow and Dan Cotton.

Peterborough Northern Star and Blackstones have tough first round home ties this evening (August 31).

RESULTS

Tuesday August 30

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup

Bourne 0, Yaxley 3 (Carroll, Sparrow, Cotton)

Wellingborough Whitworth, 2 Peterborough Sports 2 (Vieira, Moreman)

(Wellingborough won 6-5 on penalties).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 31

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup (7,45pm kick offs).

Blackstones v Eynesbury, Peterborough Northern Star v Sleaford.