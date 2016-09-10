NON-LEAGUE: Magnificent seven for Cuckoos, but eight for Sports who are back on top

Yaxley and Eynesbury Rovers are dead level on points in the United Counties Premier Division, but there was a huge gulf between them in the FA Vase today (September 10).

The Cuckoos stormed to a 7-0 first qualifying round win on the slick artificial surface at In2itive Park with centre-forward Phil Stebbing grabbing four of the goals.

Action from Yaxley's 7-0 win over Eynesbury in the FA Vase. Photo: David Lowndes.

Dan Cotton, Rob Hughes and Michael Mackrell completed the scoring to send Yaxley into the second round where they could still be joined by Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town.

Both face Tuesday (September 13) replays after 2-2 draws after extra time against Eastern Counties League opposition.

Deeping were twice ahead - the second time during extra time -through Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland at Walsham Le Willows, while Wisbech were denied victory by a 97th minute equaliser by Mildenhall at Fenland Park.

Luke Kennedy and Jack Friend (penalty) had enabled Wisbech to overturn an early deficit.

Cenk Acar (centre, blue) has just scored the winning goal for Spalding against Loughborough Dynamo. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Bourne were beaten 3-0 at Great Yarmouth.

In league action it was a case of ‘crisis, what crisis’ at Peterborough Sports. The city side had been on the wrong end of three successive results, but they took their frustrations out on Huntingdon at PSL to move back to the top of the Premier Division.

Mark Jones led the scoring spree with four goals with Josh Moreman (2), Avelino Vieira and David Cobb also on target. Jones also failed to convert a penalty.

Holbeach United maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Peterborough Northern Star at Carter’s Park.

Action from Spalding 2, Loughborough Dynamo 1 in the Evo Stik League. Photo: Tim Wilson.

The Tigers didn’t start to play until Jake Clitheroe’s red card at the start of the second-half. Josh Ford opened the scoring soon after his side had been reduced to 10 men before Tommy Treacher scored with a brilliant 40-yard lob.

Holbeach are fourth with 10 points from four games, two points behind Sports with a game in hand.

Whittlesey went down in Division One to a solitary Olney goal at Feldale Field.

Spalding are up to second in Division One South of the Evo Stik League after coming from behind to beat Loughborough Dynamo 2-1 with second-half goals from the prolific Bradley Wells and Cenk Acar, the latter grabbing the winner five minutes from time.

But pre-season promotion favourites Stamford AFC can’t get going. The Daniels lost 2-1 at Newcastle Town despite an equaliser early in the second-half from Sam Mulready.

Stamford are 20th in the 22-team division.

March won at home for the first time this season in Division One of the Eastern Counties League. Matthew Cox (2) and Dan Woods scored the goals.

RESULTS

FA VASE

First qualifying round

Gorleston 2, Wisbech St Mary 0

Great Yarmouth Town 3, Bourne 0

Walsham Le Willows 2, Deeping Rangers 2 (Coupland, Mooney)

Wisbech Town 2 (Kennedy, Friend), Mildenhall 2

Yaxley 7 (Stebbing 4, Cotton, Mackrell, Hughes), Eynesbury 0

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Newcastle Town 2, Stamford AFC 1 (Mulready)

Spalding United 2 (Wells, Acar), Loughborough Dynamo 1

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United 2 (Ford, Treacher), Peterborough Northern Star 0.

Peterborough Sports 8 (M. Jones 4, Moreman 2, Vieira, Cobb), Huntingdon 1

Division One

Whittlesey Athletic 0, Olney Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

March 3 (Cox 2, Woods), Leiston 1