NON-LEAGUE: Lodge quits as Whittlesey face demotion

Andy Lodge dramatically quit as Whittlesy Athletic manager last night (September 18).

Lodge has resigned with Whittlesey facing demotion from United Counties Division One at the end of the season for failing to meet the ground regulations demanded by the competitiom.

Whittlesey Athletic after winning last season's PFA Senior Cup Final at the ABAX Stadium.

Their Feldale Field base needs floodlights erected by September 30 to satisfy the United Countries League and Lodge was told by the Whittlesey board last night that the funding to make this happen has been withdrawn.

Lodge said: “I have no option, but to quit. I had a short, sharp meeting last night when I was told we no longer had the budget to bring the ground up to United Counties standards.

“I’m devastated to be honest. We worked hard to get in the league and now we face demotion at the end of the season. I don’t feel able to motivate the team for the rest of the season with that hanging over our heads.

“We were operating on a ‘mickey mouse’ playing budget, but that didn’t matter as we were a bunch of Whittlesey lads happy to play for our local club.

“All summer and for the start of the season we operated in the knowledge that the floodlights would be erected by September 3-0. That is no longer the case.”

Whittlesey have made a decent start to life at UCL level. They stand 12th with three wins and four defeats from 10 games.

They finished second in the Peterborough Premier Division to win promotion. They have won the last two PFA Senior Cup Finals at the ABAX Stadium.

The club have yet to comment.