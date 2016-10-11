NON-LEAGUE: In-form sides in cup action

In-form United Counties Premier Division sides Deeping Rangers and Yaxley are in League Cup action tonight (October 11).

Both face trips to Premier Division opposition. Deeping, who have won their last five matches, are at Wisbech Town, while Yaxley, who have won six on the spin, travel to Leicester Nirvana.

Action from Deeping Rangers' 5-0 win over Harborough at the weekend. Photo: Tim Wilson.

The League Cup is wide open this season with Premier Division title favourites Peterborough Sports already knokced out.

Sports open the defence of the trophy that completed a fantastic foursome tonight when travelling to South Midlands League side Stotfold for a Hinchingbrooke Trophy tie. It’s the last of last season’s trophy haul that Sports can still win.

Sports are also in great form. They’ve won their last eight competitive matches since losing their only Premier Division match at Deeping.

Blackstones host Bourne in the first round of te Lincs Senior Trophy tomorrow (October 12).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 11

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup first round: Leicester Nirvana v Yaxley, Wisbech Town v Deeping Rangers.

CAMBS INVITATION CUP

First round: March Town United v Eaton Socon, Wisbech St Mary v Hardwick.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

First round: Stotfold v Peterborough Sports

Wednesday, October 12.

HUNTS SENIOR CUP

First round: Huntingdon v Eynesbury

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY First round: Blackstones v Bourne.