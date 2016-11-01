NON-LEAGUE: Hat-trick of defeats for Daniels ahead of big FA Cup tie

Stamford AFC’s build-up to their big FA Cup first round tie at Hartlepool couldn’t have gone much worse.

The Daniels will tackle League Two opponents in their first ever first round proper appearance on Sunday (November 6) on the back of three straight defeats following last night’s (October 31) 3-2 loss at Basford United in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division.

Stamford were 3-0 down before late goals from Taylor Rhiney and Grant Ryan, both struck in the final 13 minutes, put some respectability to the final scoreline.

Stamford had previously lost a county cup tie to Lincoln United and an FA Trophy fixture against Hednesford United.

The defeat leaves Stamford languishing in 17th place in the 22-team division. They could be overtaken by three other teams tonight (November 2).

Spalding United will go top if they beat AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Sir Halley Stewart Field tonight.