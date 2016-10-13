NON-LEAGUE: Hales sees Stones through

A Josh Hales goal was enough for Blackstones to earn bragging rights in their Lincs Trophy derby with Bourne last night (October 12).
Blackstones now have a tough quarter-final tie at Deeping Rangers in the quarter-finals next month.
Holbeach United are also in the quarter-finals. They will travel to Boston Town.
A hat-trick from former Peterborough Northern Star striker Craig Smith helped Eynesbury to a 4-0 win at Huntngdon in the Hunts Senior Cup last night and March Town United went down to lower level opposition in the Cambs Invitation Cup.
Eaton Socon grabbed an 86th-minute winner after Dan Woods had equalised with a neat first-half header.
RESULTS
Wednesday, October 12
HUNTS SENIOR CUP
First round
Huntingdon 0, Eynesbury 4
LINCS SENIOR TROPHY
First round
Blackstones 1 (Hales), Bourne 0.
CAMBS INVITATION CUP
First round
March Town United 1 (Woods), Eaton Socon 2
Wisbech St Mary 4, Hardwick 2.