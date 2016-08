Peterborough Northern Star and Blackstones both suffered defeats in the opening round of the United Counties League Cup competition last night (August 31).

Star lost 5-2 at home to Premier Division rivals Sleaford Town while Division One side Blackstones were also beaten at home - 4-2 by Premier Division Eynesbury Rovers.

Levi Wright in action for star against Sleaford. Picture: Tim Gates

Scorers for Star were Wilkins Makate and Aaron Warrener while on target for Stones were Daniel Evans and Mark Jones.